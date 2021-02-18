Why Californians 'shouldn't feel smug' about the massive power outages in Texas

"I think we'll be finding some evidence of that when we get to the postmortem of this catastrophe," he said. The state has announced it will hold investigations into what went wrong at the power-grid agency, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

How California's grid differs from Texas

Borenstein said California and Texas have this in common: Their power grids have been made vulnerable by extreme swings in weather, "almost certainly climate change related."

Last summer's heatwave caused demand to spike all over California and the West. The winter storms eliminated more than 40,000 megawatts of Texas' generating capacity; that's nearly enough electricity to get California through a typical summer day.

There are major differences between the management of two states' grids, however.

For one thing, Texas' grid is mostly an island unto itself, largely cut off from other states. California's grid is interconnected with other Western states and can easily import and export electricity. The California grid managers asked residents to conserve power this week to free up exports for Texas and other struggling states, but Hirs said it's unlikely that much power would reach Texas.