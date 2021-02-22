Why COVID-19 vaccines could make us mask-free and huggable

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

So there's not yet definitive proof that vaccines block infection — or whether they prevent an inoculated yet infected person from passing a secret smoldering virus to others. That's important, because people who are "silent spreaders," never feeling sick, fuel the pandemic. There's also concern that vaccines may not be effective against future variants.

If vaccines do succeed in blocking transmission, that's the Holy Grail, and research is ongoing to find out.

"If the vaccine proves 95% effective against asymptomatic transmission, then it is the full 'magic bullet' that will get us away from having to mask," according to Dr. Warner Greene, professor of medicine at UCSF and the founding and emeritus director of Gladstone Institute of Virology and Immunology.

This is what experts say we're learning:

— Infection-fighting antibodies are found where we need them to reduce transmission: those mucous membranes that line our nose and respiratory tract, home to gobs of virus that spew out with talking, shouting and singing.

Post-vaccine, one important subtype of protective antibody, called Immunoglobulin G (IgG), is found in the blood. But now there's new evidence that IgG is also found in the nose and throat.