Why is the Napa River so dry, panel asks?

Napa River is bone-dry in stretches and some have voiced the controversial claim that groundwater pumping amid a deep, two-year drought is partly to blame.
That’s the backdrop against which Napa County is crafting a state-required Napa Valley groundwater plan. Twenty-five people from the wine industry, environmental community and other sectors are on an advisory committee working on the first draft.
One thorny issue is determining if and when too much groundwater pumping for agriculture dries up the river and streams. That conversation comes at a time when dry waterways have the environmental community worried about fish and wildlife.
The county Groundwater Sustainability Plan Advisory Committee secured the needed two-thirds vote last week to make recommendations on streamflow depletion. It took three meetings and several hours of discussion to do so, with plenty of disagreements.
As they tried to reach consensus, some members of the advisory committee worried triggers to take action might not end up being sensitive enough. Others worried triggers might turn out to be too sensitive and require greater pumping reductions than needed.
Recommended triggers involve looking at water levels in representative wells and computer model estimates for stream depletion due to pumping. If the triggers are met, resulting actions could include pumping reductions. All of this would be updated as new information comes to light.
That latter point proved important. Various committee members questioned whether the voluminous data and computer model information is depicting the complete picture of the groundwater/Napa River link.
David Graves, retired co-founder of Saintsbury winery, is chairperson of the advisory group. He said he doesn’t think the work being done on groundwater will simply sit on a shelf, adding that so much depends on the state of the subbasin beneath the Napa Valley floor.
“The stakes are too high,” Graves said on Friday.
The Napa River runs from Mount St. Helena through the Napa Valley to San Pablo Bay at Vallejo. While the lower stretches through the city of Napa have tidal waters, the upvalley stretches do not.
High groundwater levels can feed streams and the Napa River during the summer, providing pools where aquatic life can live. Low groundwater levels can lead to water seeping from streams into the aquifer, a county report said.
Water is the lifeblood for the wine industry that looms large in the local economy. County studies show local that overall Napa Valley subbasin levels have been stable for the past several decades.
The question is how the county might further regulate groundwater pumping. There has been much disagreement over how drastic of steps might be needed.
“My opinion is growers are already doing a good job, but we need to get the most out of every drop we use of groundwater,” Graves said.
Vineyard manager Jim Lincoln grew up along the Napa River on his parents’ property near Oakville. The river during the late 1960s and 1970s never dried up until the 1976-77 drought, he said.
“Now it seems to dry out every year,” Lincoln said at Thursday's meeting. “And the county records show the (groundwater) basin seems to fill up every year. So there’s a disconnect there.”
He would like to see weather stations so growers can know more about evapotranspiration, Lincoln said. That helps determine how much water is needed for irrigation.
Others during Thursday's meeting wanted to go further.
Angwin resident Mike Hackett said more work will determine if the Napa River and streams are dry because of groundwater over-extraction. He asked whether the county in the meantime is taking steps to curb development amid the drought.
Napa County isn’t presently considering restrictions on vineyard, winery or housing development.
In fact, California housing laws dictate Napa County and its five cities must provide an additional 3,800 homes, county Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison said. That’s means planning for another 10,000 people who will need water, jobs and other resources.
“That is not optional,” Morrison said. “That is state-required.”
Local cities get much of their water from local reservoirs and the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. Rural farms, rural residents, and rural wineries largely depend on groundwater.
As for the current drought, Morrison said the Napa River isn’t unique. Sections of the Eel River are bone dry for the first time in 150 years. Low Mississippi River flow could reveal sunken ships.
“The lack of rain is widespread and devastating,” he said.
Napa County could take actions to try to head off the worst before future droughts hit, such as recharging groundwater at certain locations with runoff from when rains are plentiful.
Such recharge along tributaries could increase spring flows in the Napa River, consultant Nick Newcomb told the advisory committee. Computer modeling shows that the increase tends to be relatively short-term and decreases in the summer.
Consultants also used computer modeling to envision a 25% decrease in groundwater pumping for irrigation. That would increase upvalley Napa River stream flows and low flows from July through September, though there would still be no flow during a particularly bad drought.
Graves said he doesn’t doubt that groundwater pumping influences the stream system. Still, he raised the idea that the Napa River likely would have been dry for parts of this summer even without pumping.
Local environmentalist Chris Malan wrote a letter to the advisory committee. She asked why, if superior wine grapes can be grown with less water, the county isn't reducing groundwater pumping 20% as soon as possible to save the Napa River ecosystem.
St. Helena attorney and committee member Lester Hardy tried to bridge the gap between some wine industry and environmental representatives on the advisory committee. He talked about the challenge in getting to that seemingly elusive two-thirds vote for the stream flow depletion issue.
Still, Hardy liked the two-thirds vote standard. A broad base of support is good, he said during Thursday's meeting.
The Groundwater Sustainability Plan Advisory Committee has more work to do in the coming weeks. It will try to reach the two-thirds vote threshold to recommend the entire plan.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors, sitting as the Groundwater Sustainability Agency, is to vote on the plan in December.
Napa County has a Jan. 31 deadline to submit the plan to the state Department of Water Resources. Various communities across California are required to submit plans as part of the state push to regulate groundwater under the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act passed in 2014.
To see details of Napa County's proposed, somewhat technical standards for stream depletion, go to https://bit.ly/30wb9BH and look at that agenda item.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.