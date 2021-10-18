Why is the Napa River so dry, panel asks?

“My opinion is growers are already doing a good job, but we need to get the most out of every drop we use of groundwater,” Graves said.

Vineyard manager Jim Lincoln grew up along the Napa River on his parents’ property near Oakville. The river during the late 1960s and 1970s never dried up until the 1976-77 drought, he said.

“Now it seems to dry out every year,” Lincoln said at Thursday's meeting. “And the county records show the (groundwater) basin seems to fill up every year. So there’s a disconnect there.”

He would like to see weather stations so growers can know more about evapotranspiration, Lincoln said. That helps determine how much water is needed for irrigation.

Others during Thursday's meeting wanted to go further.

Angwin resident Mike Hackett said more work will determine if the Napa River and streams are dry because of groundwater over-extraction. He asked whether the county in the meantime is taking steps to curb development amid the drought.

Napa County isn’t presently considering restrictions on vineyard, winery or housing development.