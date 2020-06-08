Why Latino leaders say California should offer tax breaks for undocumented families

For Feldstein, it’s a good start.

“We of course would want to make sure all ITIN filers are included, not just people with a child under six. Because these are all households that are working, are filing their taxes and are being really hard hit by the COVID-19 crisis,” she said.

The current budget faces an estimated $54 billion deficit prompted by the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 4,400 Californians and infected nearly 123,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and The COVID Tracking Project.

The California Immigrant Policy Center, Feldstein said, has been advocating for those with Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers to get the California Earned Income Tax Credit for years. And while a tax break proposal for Individual Taxpayer Identification Number filers was included in last year’s Senate and Assembly budget proposals, it did not make it to the final budget.

It was disappointing, she said, because had it been included those who filed their taxes with an Individual Tax Identification Number last year could have benefited from the tax credit this year, when financial resources are needed now more than ever due to the pandemic’s toll on the economy and employment rates.

The Medi-Cal and tax credit expansion comes weeks after Newsom announced a first-in-the-nation plan to provide COVID-19 relief to the state’s undocumented immigrants, who he said make up 10% of the state’s workforce.

