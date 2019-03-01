When video of an officer-involved shooting surfaced last week, some wondered why a Napa County Sheriff's deputy was patrolling the rural area alone, without a partner.
Contrary to what some might see in police shows, it's common for officers to ride solo. It's partly an issue of finances and practicality, wrote Alan Barcelona, president of the California Statewide Law Enforcement Association, in an email.
“It is impractical to call for backup on every suspicious activity call as other officers are either tied up on their own calls or too far away to provide timely response," Barcelona wrote.
And then there's the issue of staffing — many agencies are having trouble recruiting officers because of reduced benefits and they are subjected to unrealistic levels of scrutiny, he said.
Napa County Sheriff John Robertson declined to speak for this report through department spokesperson Henry Wofford, who said he was not currently granting interviews related to the officer-involved shooting.
Napa Police Department Chief Robert Plummer said it's ideal to put two officers in a car, but for his department, it's an issue of balancing resources. Having one officer per car allows a greater number of black and white police cars patrolling the city.
"Officer Jarecki, in that video … her training kicked in, and she did a really good job," he said. "Often times, as a single, solo-beat officer, we prepare for those types of situations."
There are certain calls that officers might take with a partner or other officers nearby, Plummer said. It's best that officers aren't outnumbered when responding to calls.
Domestic violence situations are among the more dangerous calls an officer can take, but officers will also request backup for bar fights involving multiple people, robberies or burglaries, he said.
Officers who patrol on bikes also ride with partners, Plummer said. This allows them to stand out to the public, cover more ground, and go different directions when responding to a call.
Still, he said, traffic stops are also among the more dangerous calls that officers take because they're heading into the unknown. Plummer said that everyone he's spoken with about the officer-involved shooting video said they jumped when he fired the gun.
"You just felt all that energy and all that anxiety and all that fear," he said. "Officers deal with that every day."