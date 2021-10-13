Why PG&E's wildfire safety triggers are sparking controversy instead of deadly blazes

Elders and the chronically ill rely on electricity for their medical equipment, he said. People on fixed incomes have lost hundreds of dollars worth of food. Professionals race into town to find a WiFi signal for client meetings.

As soon as the power goes down, hundreds of gas-powered generators promptly fire up, introducing a new source of ignition, Horton noted. When a well runs on electricity, residents are without water, so they can't douse flames. If there's a fire, and no landline phones, people can't make emergency phone calls to get help.

At Angela Yapaola's home, the power went out in the early hours of Labor Day. Unable to cook breakfast, the family decided to go out to eat. Six-year-old daughter Olivia rushed to get her shoes — and, in the darkness, ran into a wall.

Bleeding from a golf-ball-sized gouge in the middle of her forehead, Olivia was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital's emergency room. There a plastic surgeon sewed three layers of stitches, through muscle and skin, to close the wound. The scar may be permanent.