Who says moms can’t ride BMX? Not these Napa moms.
After watching their kids circle Napa’s BMX track, a group of 14 Napa women got off the sidelines to join North Bay BMX women’s racing league.
Starting Nov. 10, the women have spent part of their Sundays learning the ins and outs – and ups and downs -- of BMX racing.
The group is coached by 2008 Olympic medalist Donny Robinson at the BMX track at Kennedy Park. The women’s own kids act as junior coaches.
At the BMX racing league, riders received detailed instruction, as well as practice races, where participants will have the chance to showcase their learned skills through healthy competition, said the North Bay BMX website.
Carlen Ocampo just had a baby in July, but that didn’t stop her from jumping on the bike to learn BMX racing.
“I was just so excited to join” because her son has been having a blast doing BMX, said Ocampo. “It’s been such a great addition to our lives.”
She’d also participated in a similar practice league before, but only with three other women. This was the first time so many women – 14 total – had joined the league.
Ocampo, who is 4 feet, 11 inches, said as a kid she didn’t ride a bike very much.
“I wasn’t really comfortable balancing on a bike,” she said. “For the very first league, I sat down on my bike the entire time and I came in last every day.”
What made her keep going? “I just wanted to learn,” she said.
Her son, Westley Deming, age 5, really took to BMX riding, said Ocampo. “We were at the track three days a week. I wanted to see what it was like and help coach him through it.”
The best part is the camaraderie of the group, said Ocampo.
“You see them every weekend; you look forward it; you give it your all. It’s a really great family community.”
Sure, BMX racing can be dangerous, she acknowledged. “We’ve had four moms crash already,” she said matter-of-factly. One fell and another mom ran over her, said Ocampo. “She had track marks on her back.”
“I fell during a drill where we were learning jumps. I took a handle bar to the ribs.”
What’s fun “is to see us all coming in different places and progressing,” and cheering each other on, said Ocampo.
Her son also encourages her, she said. “He’ll run over to the finish line and cheer me on at the end. He is so excited.”
Would she recommend the women’s BMX league to others?
“I would say yes but it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever tried. And it’s risky. I was only out there for three weeks and I was almost impaled. Especially when you’re new – you’re taking lots of falls.”
Now besides watching her son and husband race BMX bikes, the family watches mom on the track. “We really immersed ourselves in the BMX life. It’s awesome.”
Alissa Menchaca has been involved at North Bay BMX for about three years. Her son, Milo, almost 7, started racing at age 4. He’s now ranked nationally, she said. And her now 4-year-old, Mace, is also getting into BMX.
Menchaca said she decided to race herself to encourage her youngest son and learn how to better help coach her older son.
“I wanted to learn the skill set to understand more of what I was telling him what to do,” and “understanding the theory behind the madness a little bit more. Also I love the camaraderie of doing it with these other women.”
She wasn’t a bike rider before either.
“There’s definitely a fear of getting injured,” she admitted. What if she gets hurt? How would that impact her family life and routine?
“I wanted to overcome that fear,” said Menchaca.
But BMX riding is a fun, she said. There’s euphoria, adrenaline and drive.
And besides, “As an adult there are so many times you don’t learn something new because of fear. We are learning something new, conquering our fear, and we’re crushing our goals. I’m 43, and to be 43 and doing something like this is really amazing.”
Before Wendi Piscia joined the women’s league, she was another track-side mom. Her sons, Dean, 10, and Davis, 7, ride at the Napa BMX facility.
“It was inspirational and exciting,” she said about watching her own kids. Why not give it a try herself?
Yes, there were both mental and physical hurdles. At the start of Piscia’s very first rides, she was too afraid to roll down the first hill, she admitted. “I was totally scared” of not making it up the other side.
So Piscia walked her bike to the middle of the track and started from there. After mastering how to start from the gate, she realized, “it was fun being out there with the other women. That togetherness. And encouraging each other.”
For Piscia, the hardest part has been “balancing my fear of getting hurt with my competitiveness. I want to win and I know if I push myself harder I can fall and I don’t want to break anything.”
Would Piscia like to do the women’s league again?
“I would love to,” she said.
Laura Greco, another “track mom,” said she’s also having a lot of fun as a new BMX rider.
“I thought I knew my limitations” until she started riding BMX, said Greco. But this league “has given me a new sense of confidence.“
The league also began shortly after one of the youth riders, Addie Dominici, passed away unexpectedly.
“We all wanted to do something to honor this uniquely brave, special little girl,” said Greco.
“Us track moms decided to get together and ride a season of the BMX Racing League in honor of Addie, who had completed six seasons of the BMX Racing League herself.”
The group wears special jerseys in honor of Addie with the words: “#beremembered 908” printed on them. Addie’s racing number was 908.
Coach Robinson said that he was very proud of the group of new riders.
“It was one of the most memorable league seasons for sure,” said Robinson. The women “improved leaps and bounds -- and they were all in; completely immersed in the experience.”
The riders’ success just goes to show, “It doesn’t matter height, size, fear level, anything -- BMX racing is for every body,” he emphasized.
“All you have to do is be willing and commit yourself and spectacular things can happen.”
