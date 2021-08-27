Widespread Panic postpones Oxbow RiverStage weekend shows until next year because band members contracted COVID-19

Rock band Widespread Panic has postponed its Aug. 27, 28 and 29 shows at the Oxbow RiverStage, and will return on those days next year, because some band members contracted COVID-19, according to concert producer Ken Tesler.
“Our understanding is band members came down with COVID,” Tesler said.
Tickets, including three-day tickets, and parking passes purchased for the shows will be honored for the newly rescheduled dates in 2022, according to the Oxbow RiverStage website. And refunds, for those that can't attend the shows next year, can be requested from the place of purchase no later than Sept. 19, the website says, which will allow people who can attend to purchase the tickets.
No other events in the concert series have been affected. The Oxbow RiverStage is still requiring concert attendees verify full vaccination for COVID-19 — and be two weeks past their final dose — or submit proof of testing negative for coronavirus within 48 hours of a performance.
Producers of the upcoming BottleRock festival, which will run Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, will similarly be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative result from a COVID-19 test.
“[The pandemic] is an unfortunate reality we’re all living in right now,” Tesler said.
You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.