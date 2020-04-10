Widespread shutdown order slams California dairy farmers, 'You can't turn off the cows'

"The holdup and the challenge with the school lunch program and the restaurant sector shutting down are these creameries have not been getting the orders that they usually do," she said. "They don't want to take the milk."

That means farmers will face potentially big losses by either pouring the milk out like many farmers are already doing on the Northeast. They can "dry" the cow off by no longer milking it or they can "beef" them.

"Almost every single farmer in California has been given orders to cut their production," Raudabaugh said.

Massive recession coming

State and federal agencies have created some protections in the form of loans and a delay on taxes for small businesses. However, agricultural economists say the disruption may be just the beginning and that an expected price drop is on the horizon.

"Like every part of the food system, there are complications. The issue for milk is you can't turn off the cows," said Daniel A. Sumner, an agricultural economist and professor at UC Davis. "What's becoming more of a problem is the slightly longer-term outlook where we have a massive recession (coming)."