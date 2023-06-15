The Lake County woman who was severely injured in a Napa County motorcycle crash that killed her husband – a longtime Cal Fire firefighter in Northern California – has also died, the California Highway Patrol announced on Thursday.

Dena Boyd, a 52-year-old Clearlake resident, died at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, according to Vince Pompliano, a spokesperson for CHP’s Napa bureau.

She had been airlifted to the hospital Sunday afternoon after the 2015 Harley-Davidson that she and her husband, Ronnie Boyd Jr., were riding ran off Butts Canyon Road north of Pope Valley. The motorbike landed about 50 feet down from the roadway in a dry creek bed, CHP reported earlier.

Ronnie Boyd, 51, died at the scene.

An air ambulance flew Dena Boyd to the Santa Rosa hospital, where she died from her injuries just over 48 hours after the wreck.

Ronnie Boyd had served with Cal Fire for 20 years, initially working as a firefighter in the Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit and eventually becoming a captain for the Humboldt-Del Norte Unit on the North Coast, a position he had held for the last seven years.

