On Memorial Day, I remember my uncle, Major Wilbur Byron Sprague, Jr. who was a member of the Army Air Force during WW II. He was a pilot in the 1st Combat Cargo Group in the China - Burma- India Operations transporting men, food, and ammunition from Burma to China in September 1945. The missions carrying supplies had them fly over the Hump from India. His last service in the Army was as a liason officer between the British and the U.S.Air Force officers in India.