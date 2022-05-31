 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wilbur Byron Sprague, Jr.

From the Series: Napa Valley veterans reflect on Memorial Day series
Memorial Day 2022

On Memorial Day, I remember my uncle, Major Wilbur Byron Sprague, Jr. who was a member of the Army Air Force during WW II. He was a pilot in the 1st Combat Cargo Group in the China - Burma- India Operations transporting men, food, and ammunition from Burma to China in September 1945. The missions carrying supplies had them fly over the Hump from India. His last service in the Army was as a liason officer between the British and the U.S.Air Force officers in India.

After the war, he served in various locations for the Federal Aviation Authority and finally in Civil Defense. When he retired in 1972, he was Regional Emergency Readiness Officer for the Middle States based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Barbara Olmsted, Napa

