Wild bird tests positive for contagious disease in Napa County

A wild bird in Napa County has tested positive for a highly contagious flu, a county press release stated Tuesday, a disease that can affect domestic poultry, other birds, animals and humans — though it stressed the risk to locals is low.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, hugely impacted the U.S. commercial poultry market this year, according to a report from CoBank. More than 40 million birds were killed, disrupting supply chains and dramatically increasing prices.

In the Bay Area, domestic foul have tested positive for HPAI as of Tuesday in several surrounding areas including: Sacramento, Butte, Contra Costa, Tuolumne and Fresno counties. In addition, according to the release, wild birds have tested positive in areas from Sonoma County to the Oregon border.

The release asked that anyone seeing suspicious numbers of sick or dead domestic birds report it to the California Department of Food and Agriculture at 866-922-2473. Those who see unusual numbers of dead wild birds should reach out to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife online at www.wildlife.ca.gov/Conservation/Laboratories/Wildlife- Health/Monitoring/Mortality-Report.