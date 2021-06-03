 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildfire product fair planned for Napa Valley wineries

Wildfire product fair planned for Napa Valley wineries

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Valley Welcome Sign tourism (copy)

The iconic Napa Valley sign amid haze from the Glass Fire last September.

 Tim Carl LLC

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, in partnership with Napa Valley Vintners, is hosting a wildfire product fair on Friday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena.

Vendors will demonstrate fire equipment intended to keep wineries, dwellings and outbuildings safe at a time when the ongoing drought is worsening the threat of wildfires.

Vendors include: WASP mobile fire trucks, waveGUARD sprinkler systems,  Vulcan Vents, and Fire Boss sprinklers and Fire Guard fire retardant. 

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is there a snowy season on other planets?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News