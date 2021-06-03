Wildfire product fair planned for Napa Valley wineries

REGISTER STAFF
Heffernan Insurance Brokers, in partnership with Napa Valley Vintners, is hosting a wildfire product fair on Friday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena.
Vendors will demonstrate fire equipment intended to keep wineries, dwellings and outbuildings safe at a time when the ongoing drought is worsening the threat of wildfires.
Vendors include: WASP mobile fire trucks, waveGUARD sprinkler systems, Vulcan Vents, and Fire Boss sprinklers and Fire Guard fire retardant.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.