Wildfire smoke drives Bay Area air quality advisory for Wednesday

  • Updated
Heat wave
© Chuchart Duangdaw | Dreamstime.com

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for the region Wednesday because of smoke from a wildfire elsewhere in California.

The air district issued a Spare the Air alert for the Bay Area for Tuesday due to triple-digit weather in parts of the region as well as smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire burning in Humboldt and Trinity counties.

Hazy skies and the smell of smoke may been seen and smelled in certain parts of the region Wednesday, but pollution levels are not expected to exceed the 24-hour national standard that would prompt another Spare the Air alert.

Air quality readings are available at baaqmd.gov/highs

Tags

