Subscribe for 33¢ / day

For the second straight day and the sixth time this year, a Spare the Air alert has been declared for Thursday in the Bay Area because of ongoing air pollution issues related to wildfire smoke and smog from vehicles.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued the alert because of unhealthy levels of smoke and smog, otherwise known as ozone, that can cause breathing issues and other health problems.

Smoke has drifted into the Bay Area from wildfires further north, including the Mendocino Complex Fire that has burned more than 300,000 acres, making it the largest fire in California history.

The air district encourages people on Spare the Air days to only exercise outdoors in the early morning hours when ozone levels are lower, and to stay inside if possible with windows and doors closed until pollution levels subside.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Increased onshore winds are expected to improve air quality conditions starting Friday and through the weekend, according to the air district.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.