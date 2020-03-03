Wildfire spreading in Yuba County in Tahoe National Forest, US Forest Service says

SACRAMENTO — More than 100 firefighters on Tuesday afternoon were trying to corral a wildfire in Yuba County that had burned 30 acres in the Tahoe National Forest.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Baker Fire was burning through heavy brush north of Bullards Bar Reservoir, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Officials initially said the wildfire was spreading at a moderate to rapid rate. In a 4:15 p.m. update, they announced the fire behavior moderated in the past hour.

Firefighters were using suppression tactics on the fire and were constructing a containment line with heavy equipment. These tactics may need to continue through the night if necessary, the Forest Service said. Officials estimated firefighters could contain the fire by noon Wednesday.

Cal Fire firefighters were assisting in trying to contain the wildfire, along with the Camptonville and Pike volunteer fire departments. Officials said investigators had not determined the cause of the fire.

There were no reported road closures. There was 5% containment on the wildfire as of 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. There were 12 fire engines, two hand crews, two helicopters, two bulldozers and three water tenders working on the blaze.

030420-nvr-wir-yubacountywildfire

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0