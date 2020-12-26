Wildfires threaten the bread and butter of Napa Valley: tourism and wine production. What now?

“Those regions have their challenges because of the successive wildfires,” she said, citing significant wildfires in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Globally, California seems to have garnered a similar reputation, Beteta said. Initial results from a large survey of prospective travelers conducted by Visit California showed 95% of the 1,000 survey respondents were aware of this year’s wildfire season in California, as compared to 35% in Oregon, 24% for Washington State and 21% for Colorado, according to Beteta. (Between about 1% and 1.75% of total acreage burned in Washington, Oregon and Colorado this year; that number is closer to 4% for California.)

Visitation recovered fairly quickly after the Tubbs and Atlas fires burned wildly through Napa and Sonoma counties in 2017, destroying a handful of wineries and killing at least six people in Napa County, according to Visit Napa Valley President & CEO Linsey Gallagher. Drive markets — guests from the greater Sacramento and San Francisco Bay Areas — might have helped drive that recovery, she said.

“Internationally, the perception was that Napa Valley had burned to the ground after 2017,” Gallagher said. Guests from those drive-in markets were better able to conceptualize the damage and knew most of Napa Valley had emerged from the flames intact, she explained.