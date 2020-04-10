Will antibody tests help us go back to work? California officials are cautious

Scientists suspect that people who recover from the respiratory disease COVID-19 have developed immunity to to the coronavirus that causes it, but they can't say for sure without more study. It's also unclear how long any potential immunity will last.

Ideally, researchers will find people who recover from COVID-19 can't get it again and won't spread it to others, said Dr. John Swartzberg, a professor emeritus at the UC Berkeley School of Public Health. That could mean those with antibodies to the virus can return to work and resume normal lives.

"You can see how wonderful that would be," Swartzberg said. "The problem is, we don't know yet if the antibodies we're detecting are protective. I can tell you it's very, very likely they are, but we can't guess about that."

What does an antibody test show?

When a person becomes infected with a virus like the one that causes COVID-19, the immune system forms proteins called antibodies to fight it. The immune system also retains a "memory" of the invading pathogen. If the same virus enters the body again, the immune system can recognize it and make antibodies designed to fight it off before it makes the person sick.