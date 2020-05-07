Will coronavirus tests for all California health care workers be a must to reassure patients it's safe to go to the doctor again?

"We have many precautions in place to help keep everyone as safe as possible, including patients who are with us for visits, surgeries and hospitalizations unrelated to COVID-19," said Irving Pike, the system's chief medical officer.

The coronavirus pandemic has posed particularly difficult challenges for dentists -- who have not had access to FDA-approved testing kits for their staff or patients.

"We do want to do it," said Cynthia Brattesani, a dentist in San Francisco. "We would love it."

Instead, Brattesani is taking other precautions to keep her patients and staff safe when she hopes to reopen next month for nonemergency appointments. She's scheduling visits far apart to minimize the number of people in her office, screening people for coronavirus symptoms when they arrive, rearranging the office space itself and asking her staff to wear not only respirator masks but face shields. Where possible, she's scheduling visits over video chat.

"We're ready. We've got this," Brattesani said. But, she acknowledged, "it's going to be totally changed."

Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access, a statewide health care consumer advocacy coalition, thinks those precautions are just as important as testing, particularly when testing isn't done routinely.