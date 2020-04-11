Will the COVID-19 crisis be followed by an eviction crisis?

Pablo Zatarain believes the current coronavirus crisis will give way to another in Napa: an eviction crisis.
“I think it can be among the biggest crises to come as part of the aftermath of all this,” he said.
As the executive director of Fair Housing Napa Valley, Zatarain sees every day how housing insecurity threatens some of Napa’s most at-risk residents, and he thinks the virus and its ripple effect on the economy is no different.
“Especially in this area, it’s going to leave a lot of vulnerable people, should they face eviction, not just displaced but then at the bottom of any imaginable waitlist for tenancy because they’ll have an eviction on their records,” he said of the likely fallout on low- to moderate-income renters. “That’s alarming.”
Councilwoman Liz Alessio brought the concern of a pending eviction crisis to her fellow members at Tuesday’s Napa City Council meeting, asking staff to return with information and a potential solution for the council to consider.
“Think about these folks. They don’t know where they stand, they just know that their housing, one of those basic needs we have as humans, is in jeopardy,” she said in a phone interview Thursday. “I feel like as leadership we need to be proactive, and we really need to look at the best ways we can protect our residents, especially the vulnerable, those who are renting, to come up with a plan.”
She added that any final proposal should include a “balanced” approach that considers the needs of renters and landlords alike. “We should consider the consequences of every decision we make as well as every decision we decide not to make,” she said.
Though her desire to prevent people from displacement was shared by council members, how to achieve that goal was up for debate.
Councilwoman Mary Luros said a decree the day before (Monday) from the California Judicial Council provided ample protection to renters relative to the limited resources available to city staff given the current local emergency.
“Two days ago, I would have agreed with you,” Luros said at the meeting, noting how the Judicial Council’s ruling as well as the closure of Napa's court system and the sheriff's decision to nix lock-outs had “in effect” put a ban on evictions.
“There are still some issues but for the most part, their emergency rule put out the fire,” Luros said in a phone interview Friday. “For us, as a city, if we’re trying to stop evictions, we’re already there, we aren’t doing evictions, and we won’t be doing them any time soon.”
Patchwork government response
Functional eviction ban aside, Zatarain and other fair housing advocates have relentlessly called for a statewide moratorium during this emergency that’s left thousands out of work, without child care and unable to make rent. The result instead has been a series of patchwork responses by government that keep city and county lawmakers constantly responding to new developments.
On March 27, Gov. Gavin Newsom banned eviction enforcement through the end of May for tenants unable to pay rent because of a reason proven to be related to the coronavirus. It did not prevent landlords from filing for eviction or courts from issuing a summons; it simply gave the tenants more time to respond. Housing advocates statewide, including Zatarain, said this didn’t adequately protect tenants.
The Judicial Council went a few steps further on April 6, adopting an emergency court rule that suspended all eviction proceedings – meaning while a landlord can still file an eviction case if courts are open, the court cannot issue a summons requiring a tenant to respond and the clock for a tenant to answer cannot begin– until 90 days after Newsom lifts the statewide emergency. It applies to all tenants, no longer requiring them to demonstrate the impact of the coronavirus on their ability to make rent. It also delays any ongoing eviction cases for at least 60 days. The only evictions permitted are those that demonstrate a threat to public health or safety.
But for those who can’t count on securing a job, finding adequate childcare or making up back payments, this may not be enough, say critics who point out this doesn’t ban rent-related evictions outright, but rather prevents enforcement so long as the emergency persist.
“What we’re expecting is that once everything gets up and moving again, even 90 days after lifting the emergency, there may still be other social distancing norms in place, and you’re going to see a wave of evictions," Zatarain said.
Though his organization is finalizing its recommendations to local government, they hope to propose a citywide moratorium to halt the eviction process entirely along with other interventions that would interrupt up the pitfalls of the “tenancy cycle.”
Ideas include a ban on late fees, mandating the provision of rent re-payment plans and ensuring coronavirus-related rent accrual can’t be grounds for removal. The latter could help some tenants who can no longer afford rent from having an eviction on their record, which almost always makes it harder for them to secure housing the next time, Zatarain says.
“But at the end of the day, (a moratorium) simply kicks the can down the road in terms of the inevitability of many of these tenants still facing eventual eviction and then displacement,” he said of the import of packaging an eviction ban with other support mechanisms.
Napa’s ongoing housing crisis
Affordable homes for Napa’s working class have been in short supply for years, a point Alessio brought to the council Tuesday and reiterated in her later interview.
“We had a housing crisis going into the pandemic, so what do you even begin to call this,” she said.
According to the Census Bureau, approximately 36% of Napa County residents rent their homes. Though hard numbers are nearly impossible to gauge, Zatarain estimates thousands of people could be faced with housing insecurity and a high cost burden, especially those who fall into the moderate- to low-income bracket.
But who exactly falls into that group may some surprise, showing the indiscriminate nature of the virus’ impact on the economic well-being of Napans.
“That will include families, households with disabilities, seniors, and certainly a large segment of the service workforce that keeps Napa going. It will include, unfortunately, a lot of people of color in Napa and across the state,” Zatarain said. “But really anybody could be at risk because it just depends on the job that you have and whether or not that’s something you’re able to carry forward in the middle of all this.”
What can Napa do?
Gov. Newsom continues to allow municipalities to take actions that go beyond his orders or that of the Judicial Council, though state or federal actions will always supersede those at the local level if the two are ever in conflict.
Napa Housing Manager Lark Ferrell spoke to the Housing Authority at Tuesday’s public meeting to discuss plans she hopes to be able to formally propose to the board in a meeting later this month that would assist some households at risk of coming up short on rent.
Closed since March 2013, Napa County’s Section 8 waitlist was expected to open later this month in a community-based rollout that would have relied heavily on workshops, group gatherings and person-to-person outreach.
For obvious reasons, Ferrell said, this plan is no longer feasible, so she’s instead suggesting a different way to deploy the voucher funding provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that would assist those already living in eligible units and allow them to avoid losing their housing. She’s calling it lease-in-place.
“There’s a huge community need,” Ferrell said. “Folks who may not have been thinking that they needed rental assistance a month ago are now really struggling with how their future looks like and wondering how they’re going to pay their rent.”
The vouchers would still be provided through a lottery system, and applicants would have to meet all the regular Section 8 requirements like income level and a lack of drug-related or violent crime history as well as be financially impacted by COVID. Ferrell’s looking at a 30% loss of income or more as the benchmark for eligibility.
“It won’t help everybody, but I’m sure there are people out there who would qualify,” she said, estimating the program could support roughly 65 households “really quickly.”
In addition to the overwhelming number of people faced with financial shortages, there’s a pragmatic element to making this pivot. If the money allocated for this year isn’t used, HUD will assume it’s not needed, which would greatly impact the amount provided next year since it’s based on prior expenditures, she said.
“Not only is this the right thing to do for our community, it’s the right thing to do for the Housing Authority to ensure that we continue to maximize the number of vouchers we have available for residents,” Ferrell said of the need to act right now and then see if something of a wider scale as originally planned is possible later in the summer.
Ferrell said her office sent an application to Washington last week requesting a waiver on the normal time frame required to alert the public about changes to the Section 8 voucher process.
The second proposal includes transitioning the city of Napa’s first-time home buyer program to rental assistance. Again, this would go to families already living in a unit that they wish to remain in but may not otherwise be able to afford given the new financial environment.
Whereas the Section 8 voucher program is ongoing, this support would come in the form of a one-year grant. Both target low-income renters, Ferrell said, though the criteria are slightly different. “Hopefully folks who received this help would be in a better position after a year,” she said, using the example of someone who wouldn’t have qualified a month ago but recently experienced significant job loss.
Ferrell hopes to bring a final version of this proposal to the council in late April.
Zatarain informally endorsed both ideas during his discussion with the Register. “I think both of those are great actions, responsive to what is already a very obvious need to help tenants in Napa. Rent assistance or the opportunity to receive a voucher program like Section 8 can be really stabilizing for households,” he said.
Luros said rather than using valuable and limited resources at the city level to come back with an emergency ordinance that would ban evictions, the council should redirect its resources towards helping people with rental and mortgage assistance and helping businesses stay afloat.
“If there are things that still need to be addressed, the county is in a better position to implement those changes, not the city. We have been working closely with the county already,” she said of the idea of such an ordinance.
Landlords
Landlords, many of whom rely on rental incomes to pay mortgages or as a reliable stream of income, are an important part of the broader solution, too. The Judicial Council ruling takes some steps to protect them to a certain degree, prohibiting foreclosures or forbearance actions for the same 90-day period after the end of the statewide emergency.
Kathleen Reynolds, president and CEO of Napa Valley Community Housing which operates 15 properties that cater to low- and moderate-income residents, said in an email her property group is helping tenants with rental assistance applications through county programs, foregoing evictions based on rental payments and working closely with clients to create pay-back options for any balance left on partial rent payments.
Zatarain doesn’t dispute landlords’ right to collect rent and, in fact, he encourages any renter that can pay rent to continue to do so.
"There’s no reason to put it off, much as the same way there’s no point to simply suspend evictions if there’s not some greater purpose down the line to resolve the issue.”
Luros and Alessio agree that renters should pay rent when possible and, if it isn't, go through the proper channels to seek help.
