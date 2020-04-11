Will the COVID-19 crisis be followed by an eviction crisis?

“Think about these folks. They don’t know where they stand, they just know that their housing, one of those basic needs we have as humans, is in jeopardy,” she said in a phone interview Thursday. “I feel like as leadership we need to be proactive, and we really need to look at the best ways we can protect our residents, especially the vulnerable, those who are renting, to come up with a plan.”

She added that any final proposal should include a “balanced” approach that considers the needs of renters and landlords alike. “We should consider the consequences of every decision we make as well as every decision we decide not to make,” she said.

Though her desire to prevent people from displacement was shared by council members, how to achieve that goal was up for debate.

Councilwoman Mary Luros said a decree the day before (Monday) from the California Judicial Council provided ample protection to renters relative to the limited resources available to city staff given the current local emergency.

“Two days ago, I would have agreed with you,” Luros said at the meeting, noting how the Judicial Council’s ruling as well as the closure of Napa's court system and the sheriff's decision to nix lock-outs had “in effect” put a ban on evictions.