“February, 1943 - Lt. William E. Fulmer of South St Louis, a P-38 fighter pilot flying with the Twelfth AF missing in action over North Africa.” – as printed in the St. Louis Dispatch.

This announcement, a couple of photos, and some miscellaneous communications from my Grandmother is everything we knew of Grandpa Bill. Through research and some help from a college friend in the Marines, I found a memorial honoring he and a number of other missing in action veterans in Tunis, Tunisia. “Lt. William E. Fulmer – Twelfth AF – St. Louis, Missouri” is permanently etched in granite at a military cemetery half-way across the globe from our family. The Marine Corp company dispatched to the Tunis have sense honored my Grandfather by flying an American flag over the cemetery and sent is a parchment rubbing of the granite itself.

Here's what we know. On January 13th, 1943 - Lt. William E. Fulmer, a P-38 fighter pilot flying with the 48th Fighter Squadron of the Twelfth AF was one of two P-38’s shot down over the Mediterranean Sea while escorting a counter-shipping a mission over Italy. The 48th fighter squadron was once the 48th Flying Training Sq. of Southern California training pilots on a new, yet still being fully proven reliable dual-engine fighter plane the P-38. The 48th was dispatched to the European theater and then renamed the 48th Fighter Squadron whose patch was designed by Walt Disney. The patch features an alley cat chasing a dragonfly.

It's my hope to some day visit Tunis to take a knew to honor so many that lay to rest miles from their families.

Don J. Huffman, Jr.