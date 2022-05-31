My late husband, William L. “Bill” McGee, was a military veteran on two fronts. He was a member of the “Greatest Generation” and proudly served in World War II in the Pacific as a Gunner’s Mate Second Class in the Naval Armed Guard, the special service branch of the U.S. Navy responsible for defending U.S. and Allied merchant ships, their valuable cargo and crews, from enemy attacks by air and sea.

He was awarded a Bronze Medal for action off Guadalcanal in June 1943. After the war, he was assigned to the USS Fall River (CA-131), Target Vessel Control Ship for the Target Fleet at Operation Crossroads, the first postwar atomic bomb tests at Bikini in July 1946. McGee observed the Able and Baker tests from the deck of the Fall River, moored 10-15 miles from the bomb blasts. Later in life, Bill wrote about his naval years from the perspective of both a WWII veteran and an atomic veteran. He believed military veterans should preserve their stories for their families. To this end, he offered a complimentary piece on how to research and write your military memoirs. He passed away in 2019 and is greatly missed.