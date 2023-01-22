 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wind advisory for Bay Area gusts up to 60 mph Sunday

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory on Sunday morning for most of the Bay Area and portions of Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito counties.

North to northwest winds are forecast to be between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. In higher elevations and near mountain gaps and passes wind speeds are forecast to be between 20 and 30 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph.

The advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Monday.

Drivers should exercise caution and unsecured objects should be tied down. Power outages due to downed tree limbs are possible. The recent storms have saturated the soil, creating a higher likelihood of downed trees, according to the advisory.

