Wind advisory for Bay Area gusts up to 60 mph Sunday

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory on Sunday morning for most of the Bay Area and portions of Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito counties.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
North to northwest winds are forecast to be between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. In higher elevations and near mountain gaps and passes wind speeds are forecast to be between 20 and 30 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph.
The advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Monday.
Drivers should exercise caution and unsecured objects should be tied down. Power outages due to downed tree limbs are possible. The recent storms have saturated the soil, creating a higher likelihood of downed trees, according to the advisory.
Experts say flooding is the greatest natural disaster risk in California, so why do so few Californians have flood insurance?
PHOTOS: This Week in Napa Valley, Jan. 20
Ben and Tyler Penning are seen digging a hole in Skyline Park where an acorn will be planted in an effort to re-oak Napa, one of the activities that was a part of the Napa MLK Celebration of Compassion and Action on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Student volunteers planted succulents in upcycled containers to gift to loved ones as an act of kindness, part of a slate of events Napa to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Nick Otto, Register
A volunteer is seen carrying a bucket that will be used to plant acorns in Skyline Park in an effort to re-oak Napa, one of the activities that was a part of the Napa MLK Celebration of Compassion and Action on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Volunteers are seen carrying shovels and other tools that will be used to plant acorns in Skyline Park in an effort to re-oak Napa, one of the activities that was a part of the Napa MLK Celebration of Compassion and Action on Monday.
Nick Otto Register
Vintage forward Elias Alvarez (20) tries to score over Will Flynn (15) and Jayden Quintana (5) of visiting Napa High during a Vine Valley Athletic League matchup on Wednesday. The Crushers pulled away for a 75-41 victory.
Nick Otto, Register
Nico Franco (11) of visiting Napa High shoots over Vintage’s Si Sabbagha (4) during a Vine Valley Athletic League matchup on Wednesday. The Crushers pulled away for a 75-41 victory.
Nick Otto, Register
Jace Lopez (21) of visiting Napa High leaps into the stands to save a ball during a Vine Valley Athletic League matchup at Vintage on Wednesday. The Crushers pulled away for a 75-41 victory.
Nick Otto, Register
City of Napa employees check to see that a new traffic light at the intersection of Lincoln and Main in Napa is working properly on Tuesday. The new light will utilize a flashing yellow left turn light instead of a dedicated green turn light in an effort to keep the flow of traffic moving.
Nick Otto, Register
Former Sonoma Mayor Jack Ding speaks to the audience after receiving a certificate of recognition from Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley during a launch event for author John McCormick’s new book, "Chinese in Napa Valley: The Forgotten Community that Built Wine Country" at Native Sons Hall in Napa on Thursday, January 19, 2023.
Nick Otto, Register
Gee Vineyard ambassador Joyce Chan smiles while being recognized by Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley during a launch event for author John McCormick’s new book, "Chinese in Napa Valley: The Forgotten Community that Built Wine Country" at Native Sons Hall in Napa on Thursday, January 19, 2023.
Nick Otto, Register
Vintage’s Eric Reis (5) appears to look away as he strikes a game-tying penalty kick during a Vine Valley Athletic League boys soccer matchup at Memorial Stadium in Napa on Friday night.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa players embrace teammate Roberto Garcia after he scored an opportunistic goal during a Vine Valley Athletic League boys soccer matchup at Memorial Stadium in Napa on Friday night.
Nick Otto, Register
A member of the Napa coaching staff gives a thumbs up to the referee after receiving a red card and being escorted off the field for arguing a call during a Vine Valley Athletic League boys soccer matchup at Memorial Stadium in Napa on Friday night.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa goalkeeper Angel Olvera (1) watches as teammate Cristian Chavez (14) heads the ball during a Vine Valley Athletic League boys soccer matchup at Memorial Stadium in Napa on Friday night.
Nick Otto, Register
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.