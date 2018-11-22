Residents of the Napa Valley and the North Bay should expect strong winds at higher elevations through late Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The agency's Monterey bureau issued a high wind advisory shortly before 4 p.m. Thanksgiving. Winds from the southwest are expected to measure 15-30 mph with gusts reaching 35-45 mph in North Bay mountain areas, as well as the coastline of Sonoma and Marin counties, the weather service said.
Downed trees and isolated power outages are possible, and unsecured objects may be blown around and knocked over. Crosswinds are predicted to make travel difficult on the Carquinez, Richmond-San Rafael and Golden Gate bridges, especially for drivers in high-profile vehicles.