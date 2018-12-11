Toting his paints and brushes and a wearing pair of paint-splattered overalls, Aaron Haynes is transforming the outside of selected Napa businesses during the holidays, one window at a time.
Haynes, 57, is a sign and window painter based in Napa. For the past 37 years during this season, he’s been decorating windows with cheery messages such as “peace” and “noel” or painted candy canes, Santas and reindeer.
“I really enjoy doing it,” said Haynes of his seasonal sign painting. Both children and adults alike love to see his work, which is very rewarding, said the artist.
The art also represents something else for Haynes — recovery. In 2011, Haynes fell from a ladder and suffered a brain injury. If that wasn’t enough, in 2016, he slipped and broke his neck.
Today, Haynes suffers from chronic headaches and vertigo and has balance problems. He receives disability benefits but is permitted to work a limited number of hours.
“I have to be real careful,” especially on ladders, but Haynes said he still loves the work.
Haynes said what he paints can be requested by the landlord or the business owner. “Some give ideas. Some say ‘go for it,’” he said.
“Sometimes it comes to me once I get here,” he said, “or in the middle of the night.”
So far, his clients this season include Butter Cream Bakery & Diner, Sweeney’s Sports, Genova Delicatessen, Osprey Seafood, Filippi’s Pizza Grotto and a strip mall on Soscol Avenue.
One window at that mall has one of Hayne’s favorite holiday messages: “Joy to the World.”
“The message is what Christmas is all about,” he said. “It’s good to get back to the roots of things.”
Haynes is “assisted” by John DeBow, an artist in his own right.
“John has been my mentor, artistically and spiritually,” said Haynes. “I learned my trade from him.”
Adding highlights and outlines to a candy cane painted on a window, DeBow made it look easy.
Like the baker who knows how to cook without a recipe, DeBow said he just knows what to paint. “It’s kind of intuitive.”
DeBow has been a sign painter for more than 50 years, but he’s also the pastor of the Napa Four Square Church on Wise Drive. “We just started our 40th year,” he said.
The paint the two men use is mostly water-based tempera and acrylic house paint. Sometimes, spray paint is added for special effect.
Each item or word begins with a base of white paint so that the design is opaque, not transparent. Neon colors are particularly effective.
“The fluorescent really pops,” Haynes said.
Clean-up is easy — just use soapy water and a razor blade. And the business starts the New Year with nice clean windows, said Haynes.
Such window painting jobs usually start at around $200. A budget of $200 to $400 “will get you a lot of window painting,” according to Haynes.
For a job on Soscol Avenue, Haynes and his team spent about two days. Most of his window-painting jobs will begin around Thanksgiving and he’s usually done by Dec. 10 or so. Rain can also impact his schedule, he said.
But that doesn’t stop him.
“Making people happy; that’s an important part of life,” said Haynes.