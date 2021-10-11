Winds in SF Bay Area will peak two separate times on Monday

"Unlike systems that come in from the ocean, this system will come in from the interior," said weather service forecaster Geri Diaz, noting that the systems coming off the Pacific Ocean usually carry high amounts of moisture that reduce fire risk. "This air is drier and comes from farther north, traveling over land rather than traveling over water. It's a classic setup for this time of the year."

Weather service forecaster Cindy Palmer added that this will be the strongest offshore wind event the San Francisco Bay Area has seen since the start of the year, though winds don't look as if they'll be quite as extreme as they were during some of the recent destructive North Bay fires, including the 2017 fires in Sonoma and Napa Counties, the 2019 Kincade Fire and the 2020 Glass Fire.

That said, Palmer added, "This is a respectable wind event. It's nothing to blink at. We are looking at frequent guests of 40 to 50 mph, locally we could see gusts of 60 mph. It wouldn't surprise me if Mount Diablo and Mount St. Helena pushed 70 mph."