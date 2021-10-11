Winds in SF Bay Area will peak two separate times on Monday

It was breezy across the San Francisco Bay Area Monday morning, and the northerly offshore winds are expected to peak, reaching top speeds, at two separate times today, the National Weather Service reported.
"They'll peak this morning at some point from now through 11 a.m.," said Anna Schneider, a forecaster with the weather service, who added that after 11 a.m. winds will calm. "And then we're getting another peak around 5 p.m."
The breezy conditions are heightening the wildfire risk across the Bay Area and the weather service has a red flag warning for the North Bay Mountains and East Bay hills and valleys in effect through 5 p.m. Tuesday with sustained winds up to 30 mph and isolated gusts up to 60 mph in the forecast. A wind advisory is also in effect for the entire region through 9 p.m. Monday. Winds could be especially strong over bridges such as the Golden Gate Bridge and Bay Bridge, officials warned.
As of 6 a.m. Monday, the weather service recorded top wind speeds of 42 mph atop Mount St. Helena, 41 mph at the Santa Rosa Airport and 49 mph on Mount Diablo.
Cal Fire said three vehicles were destroyed and a home damaged overnight due to fallen trees in the community of El Granada on the San Mateo Coast.
The winds are the result of a weather system known as an inside slider that dropped down from the Pacific Northwest into California Sunday night and was moving into Nevada this morning.
"Unlike systems that come in from the ocean, this system will come in from the interior," said weather service forecaster Geri Diaz, noting that the systems coming off the Pacific Ocean usually carry high amounts of moisture that reduce fire risk. "This air is drier and comes from farther north, traveling over land rather than traveling over water. It's a classic setup for this time of the year."
Weather service forecaster Cindy Palmer added that this will be the strongest offshore wind event the San Francisco Bay Area has seen since the start of the year, though winds don't look as if they'll be quite as extreme as they were during some of the recent destructive North Bay fires, including the 2017 fires in Sonoma and Napa Counties, the 2019 Kincade Fire and the 2020 Glass Fire.
That said, Palmer added, "This is a respectable wind event. It's nothing to blink at. We are looking at frequent guests of 40 to 50 mph, locally we could see gusts of 60 mph. It wouldn't surprise me if Mount Diablo and Mount St. Helena pushed 70 mph."
Offshore winds, also known as Diablo winds, are common across California in October. These winds blow hot air from inland areas toward the coast and are known for drying out the landscape and sucking the moisture out of the vegetation and leaving it highly flammable. This year, the fire risk is especially dry as the vegetation is parched after two, consecutive dry winters.
"Any fire starts would likely see rapid spread due to dry fuels, low humidity and gusty winds," the weather service warned. "Outdoor burning is not recommended."
