Winds may reach 60 mph Wednesday night, Thursday in North Bay, East Bay hills

  • Updated
Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, according to a wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service for the North Bay and the hills of the East Bay.

Steady on-shore winds are expected from 15-25 mph with gusts between 45-60 mph through Thursday morning. Winds will increase through the day and be strongest near the coast and in the hills and ridges, peaking early Thursday morning.

