Winds may reach 60 mph Wednesday night, Thursday in North Bay, East Bay hills

Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, according to a wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service for the North Bay and the hills of the East Bay.
Steady on-shore winds are expected from 15-25 mph with gusts between 45-60 mph through Thursday morning. Winds will increase through the day and be strongest near the coast and in the hills and ridges, peaking early Thursday morning.
Volunteers at Napa's Kennedy Park went onto the edge of the Napa River to collect bottles, shoes, plastic and other discards during the city's annual Earth Day cleanup.
The wheel-shaped "Keep Swimming" by William Callnan III was one of the entries in the inaugural art show during Sunday's annual Earth Day celebration in downtown Napa's Oxbow Commons. The festival followed a community cleanup at 10 parks, open spaces and other sites around the city earlier in the morning.
Children and families visiting the "Napa Recycles!" booth during Sunday's annual Napa Earth Day festival in the Oxbow Commons turned steel trash cans into environmentally themed canvases. The decorated canisters were to be placed in various city parks after the festival.
Discarded shoes comprised a sizable portion of the refuse that volunteer cleanup teams removed from along - and sometimes in — the Napa River at Kennedy Park during Sunday's annual Earth Day community cleanup.
About 15 volunteers collected bottles, plastic packaging, discarded shoes and other trash from the right bank of the Napa River at Kennedy Park, one of 10 collection sites during Napa's annual Earth Day cleanup campaign. Organizers assembled a community cleanup along with a downtown Napa festival for a belated 50th anniversary celebration of the environmental holiday, whose half-century milestone in 2020 went without in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Two kayakers were among the volunteers who retrieved a diverse collection of throwaways, among them a tire, ottoman and numerous wood scraps, from the east bank of the Napa River during Sunday's annual Earth Day cleanup campaign in Napa.
Volunteers visiting Kennedy Park on Sunday for Napa's annual Earth Day community cleanup used long-handled pickers with claw attachments to safely retrieve a variety of litter, including discarded wood, from areas near the Napa River. Although wood is a natural and biodegradable material, much of the wood collected on Sunday was set aside for disposal because some types of wood have historically been treated with preservatives that include toxic arsenic compounds.
An art booth at the Earth Day Napa Festival on Sunday featured a project to decorate the sides of metal trash cans with ecologically themed artwork, with the cylinders to be placed in various parks around the city of Napa.
Ava Barnes, 11, joined other volunteers during Sunday's annual Earth Day community cleanup in Napa in retrieving litter and castoffs from the east bank of the Napa River, at the edge of Kennedy Park. Collectors were asked to be on the lookout for needles, and also to avoid stepping on eggs laid by geese in wetlands and grasses near the river.
A boy posed with his head in the cutout of a painted forest scene Sunday afternoon during Napa's annual Earth Day festival, which was held in the downtown Oxbow Commons.
A child-size version of a Tesla electric car was displayed next to the real McCoy in an exhibit of electric vehicles in the amphitheater of the Oxbow Commons, which hosted Napa's annual Earth Day festival on Sunday.
Two visitors at Sunday's Earth Day festival at Napa's Oxbow Commons created a pastel-colored chalk image of the globe on the surface of the park's concrete bowl.
The Napa County Bicycle Coalition was one of several community and environmental groups hosting booths at the annual Earth Day festival Sunday at the Oxbow Commons.
