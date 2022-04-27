Winds may reach 60 mph Wednesday night, Thursday in North Bay, East Bay hills

Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, according to a wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service for the North Bay and the hills of the East Bay.

Steady on-shore winds are expected from 15-25 mph with gusts between 45-60 mph through Thursday morning. Winds will increase through the day and be strongest near the coast and in the hills and ridges, peaking early Thursday morning.

