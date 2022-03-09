 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Windy and cold weather expected in North Bay hills into Thursday morning

Tree in wind
John Cherry, Dreamstime.com

Winds will go up as the temperature drops Wednesday night for much of the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service issued a gusty wind advisory early Wednesday for the mountains of the North and East Bay areas that will stay in effect from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning, with winds of 25-35 mph expected and gusts of up to 55 mph.

The advisory includes the Napa County community of Angwin, along with Lagunitas and Woodacre in Marin County and Blackhawk in Contra Costa County.

Residents are urged to secure outdoor objects, stay clear of trees and downed power lines, and to prepare for possible power outages.

Temperatures will dip into the 30s and approach freezing in most areas except for San Francisco and Big Sur, where the anticipated low will be in the mid-40s.

