Windy weather coming to Bay Area starting late Tuesday

The National Weather Service is forecasting windy weather coming to the Bay Area later this week that could topple trees and cause power outages.

With recent rain in the region, the weather service says fire concerns remain low related to the winds, which are expected to arrive late Tuesday with gusts of up to 45 to 55 mph at higher elevations during the windiest times Wednesday.

As the system moves east, winds are forecast to subside by Thursday morning, although additional windy weather is possible next weekend, according to the weather service.

People with temporary outdoor structures like medical tents are advised to secure them, especially if they're downwind of nearby mountains.