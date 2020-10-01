Windy weather threatens to expand Glass Fire in Napa County

Gusty winds are expected to arrive Thursday afternoon, stirring up the Glass Fire that has already destroyed 107 Napa County homes, damaged 31 more and sent shock waves through the Upvalley wine industry.
Cal Fire said the fire had grown from 48,440 acres Wednesday to 56,781 acres at dawn Thursday in Napa and Sonoma counties. Mandatory evacuations were expanded in the Calistoga area Thursday night as the fire burned in the surrounding hills.
"Firefighters have been working to establish and bolster containment lines," anticipating winds developing in the afternoon and persisting through the night, said Janet Upton, the county's public information officer.
Winds of 10 to 15 mph are expected from the northwest, with gusts to 25 mph or more, which can spread embers from the forested lands burning around Calistoga, Upton said.
"We're just asking residents to remain vigilant," Upton said. "If they feel unsafe, they can leave even without an evacuation order."
There are currently more than 18,000 Napa County residents under mandatory or advisory evacuation orders, with shelter centers set up at CrossWalk Community Church and at Napa Valley College in Napa.
A third location at American Canyon High School was set up Wednesday to serve the "vulnerable elderly" and those with special needs, Upton said. It is not a shelter for the general population, she said.
Smoky air continued to hang over the Napa Valley at dawn Thursday, with air quality in the "unhealthy" range, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.
Napa had the unhealthiest air in the Bay Area, except for a pocket of San Jose
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion. Everyone else, especially children, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion, the district advises.
Napa's high temperature Thursday was expected to be 103 degrees, with a high of 99 degrees on Friday, before cooling off some for the weekend.
The fire started early Sunday morning outside Deer Park, then quickly spread from the east side of the Napa Valley to the west side, then into Sonoma County where it has destroyed 36 single-family homes, Cal Fire reported.
The Glass Fire is now 5% contained, but continuing to spread near Calistoga and west of St. Helena, Cal Fire said.
A handful of Napa County wineries have been destroyed, as well as several resort properties. Cal Fire said Thursday that five "commercial buildings" had been destroyed in Napa County and four had been damaged, but assessments are still being made.
Earlier evacuation orders remaining in effect over a broad swath of the Upvalley, including Calistoga, St. Helena and the communities of Deer Park and Angwin.
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning from 1 p.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday, saying the winds, low humidity and heat will create dangerous fire conditions.
Pacific Gas & Electric said it does not expect to have to call a Public Safety Power Shutoff due to the predicted winds Thursday and Friday.
Because of the high heat over California, PG&E said the state power grid had issued a Flex Alert asking that the public conserve energy between 3 and 10 p.m. to reduce the demand on the electrical system.
Watch Now: Deer Park decimated by Glass Fire
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
