Wine experience app Melier to bridge gap between tech, hospitality

“If a user has particular preferences, if they want to follow or engage with particular wineries, what are the different touch points they can use that we can build to help them connect with those people that they’re interested in connecting and engaging with?” he said. “So that's going to be the next step ... What does that look like? Hard to say at this point, but that is our next focus.”

As with many online platforms, Melier seeks to aggregate information pertinent to its users, which in this case, has to do with all things related to wine. Since there are so many apps and platforms doing interesting things in the wine space, McBeth likes to describe what he sees as Melier’s advantage in terms of tech.

“The last company I worked at, the way that we positioned our products was this idea that you have all these different data points and everybody has these data points, but if you can create the node that actually connects them intelligently, then that’s valuable,” he said. “And I kind of see the wine industry and what we are doing in the same way.”

“There are all these people who are doing amazing things in the space, but connecting them in a way that provides a total, unified experience to the consumer and you also leverage that to provide interesting insights to the wineries ... that is valuable in itself.”