Wine industry eyes possible Carneros farmworker housing

Wine industry groups are urging Napa County to explore whether a former school property amid rural Carneros wine country might be a good place for farmworker housing.

The Napa County Farm Bureau, Napa Valley Grapegrowers, Napa Valley Vintners and Winegrowers of Napa County made the request in a July 8 letter. Representatives also delivered the message in person at Tuesday’s county Board of Supervisors meeting.

“The need for additional farmworker housing is so pressing that this opportunity cannot be passed by without serious consideration,” said vintner Mike Swanton on behalf of Napa Valley Vintners.

Challenges exist. The 2014 South Napa earthquake damaged the Carneros school and revealed weak points.

The Napa Valley Unified School District stopped using the site in 2021 because the northern part is near to an earthquake fault and gas line. School officials estimated rebuilding the campus to modern school safety standards could cost $55 million.

The wine industry groups acknowledged the challenges. Positive aspects are the existing infrastructure, total square footage, septic system and water storage tanks, they wrote.

Due diligence will be needed to see if the site is the right fit, said Molly Moran Williams of Napa Valley Grapegrowers. Farmworker housing is one of the greatest needs in the agricultural community, she added.

The property is located at 1680 Los Carneros Ave., in an area with vineyards and wineries. Carneros Elementary School opened there in 1950. After that school closed in 2011, Stone Bridge charter school used the site for a decade.

The 10-acre Carneros site now sits vacant. The school district put it up for sale.

Whether the county will seek to obtain the site remains to be seen. Since the item wasn’t on the Board of Supervisors agenda for Tuesday, supervisors couldn’t discuss it.

Following board policy, Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza requested that the Board of Supervisors at a future meeting discuss whether to look into the matter.

Napa County has three publicly owned, dormitory-style farmworker housing sites, all in Napa Valley — the Mondavi, Calistoga and River Ranch centers. Each has 60 beds, for a total of 180 beds.

The county and grape growers in 2002 created County Service Area 4 to raise money for farmworker housing. Owners of some 45,000 acres of vineyards this past year paid $11 per planted acre.

That assessment covered 33% of the costs to run the three farmworker centers. A $14-a-night rent paid farmworkers staying at the centers covered another 50%, with the remainder coming from other sources.

On Tuesday, the county held an election on whether to reauthorize County Service Area 4 for another five years. It oversaw the counting of ballots cast by vineyard owners.

The assessment for 2022-23 was proposed to rise by $1 to $12 per planted acre. Ballots are weighted based on the total assessment imposed on each property.

The result was 87% in favor of extending the assessment at the higher rate. The Board of Supervisors, having been authorized to take action by that vote, then made things official.

There is a link between the assessment paid by vineyard owners and rent paid by farmworkers to use the centers. Because the assessment will rise from $11 to $12 per acre for 2022-23, nightly rents will likewise rise by $1, from $14 to $15.

Supervisor Ryan Gregory noted that vineyard owners have authorized the $12-per-planted acre assessment to go as high as $15.

“Are we on a path to $15?” Gregory asked staff. “Or every year we just sort of look at whether or not that assessment needs to go up?”

The goal is to hold the assessment as close as possible to the actual operational costs. Higher food and energy costs made the assessment hike and associated rent hike necessary this year, Housing and Homeless Services Director Jennifer Palmer said.

“We are always trying to keep costs down as much as possible,” Palmer said.