Wine Market Council, EthniFacts investigate how to better market wine to people of color

There’s no doubt that the composition of America is changing, but for wine companies stuck in the marketing past, refusing to seek out multicultural consumers could prove problematic. To put some numbers behind this hunch, the Wine Market Council (WMC) recently conducted a study with data group EthniFacts, seeking to better understand the barriers of entry for people of color in the wine space. The results of this study were discussed during a Feb. 3 webinar hosted by WMC and included insights from panelists Franco Caballero and Monique Bell.

WMC regularly dives into market research topics within the wine space and has local membership including Cakebread Cellars, Far Niente and Groth as well as wine behemoths like Constellation Brands and the Napa Valley Vintners. By partnering with EthniFacts and its CEO, Mike Lakusta, the groups were able to investigate the perception of wine among Black, Asian and Hispanic consumers, and in turn share these insights with their members.

“We all know multicultural growth is happening, but what a lot of people don't realize is the compound effect of the aging of the non-Hispanic white population," said Lakusta. “It is critical to talk about who is going to have the dollars and who is going to be buying products."

From an economic standpoint, this means a shift in buying power, and thus a shift in beverage trends based on who is being marketed to and how.

“All that being said, what we are saying is that this is not nice to have — it is imperative, and that is why we are doing this study.”

At first glance at the results, Lakusta pointed out various trends across all three groups being assessed. EthniFacts was ultimately trying to determine who is the most likely to drink wine, what they would otherwise drink, when people drink wine and with whom, and preferences among the different styles of wine.

“Several things pop out to me on this chart, one is the high interaction of the Hispanic population in all of these other (beverage) categories,” said Lakusta. “Hispanics, particularly for beer of any type, and African Americans, particularly for spirits of any types, outdo the other groups and you will see this carry through … This is very important in how we communicate, how we convert to the future of wine, and what we need to be talking about.”

After identifying what beverages are competing with the wine category, survey results then dove into comparisons among the different alcoholic choices. Participants were asked to share their drinking preferences and frequencies and also gave descriptor words for beer, hard seltzers, liquor, and wine.

The study found that while folks find wine “relaxing,” this perception may be harming further growth in the multicultural market seeking other attributes.

“This points out that a lot of people think wine is boring, and that's an issue,” said Lakusta. “How does it get livened up?”

“We have gotten better through innovation, and specifically hard seltzers have tapped into that … So, that is an opportunity for the wine business for the multicultural consumer.”

In addition to gaining new consumers, though, beverage companies also have to keep their existing consumers loyal.

This is where Monique Bell — a marketing professional from Fresno State — and Franco Caballero — the director of strategy and insights for marketing company VMLY&R — come in to offer their respective insights.

Particularly well-versed in discussing marketing plans targeting Black and Hispanic audiences, Bell and Caballero spoke to the role of recognizing heritage and authenticity as a means of obtaining loyal customers.

“There is this disconnect between Black culture and wine, but if we go back into our heritage, and especially if you are like me and you had family in the South, they were making wine at home,” said Bell. “There is this sort of heritage tied to wine with Black culture that I think can be something that we tap into to show that we have always been in wine … We can reclaim it.”

Bell said that popular culture and broadcast media are partially the reason why older generations of African Americans gravitate toward the spirits category, as the country’s racist past often limited what products were being marketed through which mediums.

“That is just what was being marketed — those spirits and hard liquor — to African American consumers in a direct or targeted marketing of any kind,” she said.

From the Hispanic perspective, Caballero also said it is important to look at certain traditions and trends that are relevant to consumers and capitalize on this type of messaging for continued growth.

“It is important sometimes to do an introspection and say, ‘What is our cultural connection to these audiences? Do we have third, fourth, fifth-generation members of some of these communities that are part of wine history, and can we start to highlight those things?'"

When it comes to perceived hindrances — such as the study’s findings that Black women had a tendency to drink wine “just with the girls” or that households with children are the top segment of drinkers — Bell and Caballero suggest that agencies think deeper and take advantage of them instead.

“I would lean into that ‘just for the girls’ mentality,” said Bell. “Black women, as you may know, are one of the most educated groups, which also translates into growing affluence and having discretionary funds available.”

“On the other side, when we think about African American men, there is still this view that wine is more feminine, but we are seeing something interesting with many professional athletes who are becoming really well-versed in wine … [They are] not only giving permission for African Americans, but for African American men, to really engage with wine."

After conducting this in-depth study, Lakusta and the WMC saw how important it is to understand and promote these "heritage tidbits" in the beverage space, and found that the best way to do so is through wine education.

“It's about familiarizing people with wine, [and] making them understand that wine is approachable,” said Lakusta.

You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.

