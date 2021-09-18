Wine Spectator Foundation donates $10 million to Napa Valley College

The foundation, established in 1982, has donated more than $20 million in grants and scholarships, including support for UC Davis students and for programs at Sonoma State University, Washington State, Cornell University and the Culinary Institute of America.

Earlier this year, the foundation donated $100,000 to the Roots Fund, a non-profit organization that aims to open a pathway for members of Black, Indigenous and Latinx communities into the wine business.

In a phone interview Shanken said that although he has visited the valley since the 1970s and chose to open a Wine Spectator office in downtown Napa, it was only in the past five years that he became aware of the programs at the community college.

“If there was ever an educational institution poised for significant contributions to the growth of the California wine industry, this is it,” Shanken said. “It is our hope that the door for learning opens wider for young adults from all walks of life, providing a platform for future leadership in the wine industry.”

Shanken added that he also hopes the gift will lead to more recognition and support of the NVC program from the wine community.