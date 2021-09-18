Wine Spectator Foundation donates $10 million to Napa Valley College

The Wine Spectator Scholarship Foundation is donating $10 million to Napa Valley College to support the construction and expansion of the school's Viticulture, Wine and Technology program.
The program's teaching spaces will become known as the Wine Spectator Wine Education Complex at Napa Valley College.
The plan includes the construction of a new state-of-the-art sensory classroom as well as the conversion of an existing classroom into a modern wine laboratory for instruction and production. An existing historic building will be renovated and expanded to include indoor and outdoor spaces for hospitality, marketing, and sales courses, in addition to a public tasting room.
The college’s Viticulture, Wine and Technology program has an annual enrollment of 800 to 1,000 students, and a five-acre vineyard and commercial winery. Students in the program can obtain a certificate or a two-year associate of science degree, specializing in viticulture, enology or wine marketing and sales.
The majority of students are already actively working in the wine industry and taking classes to advance their careers.
Marvin Shanken, editor and publisher of The Wine Spectator, said the goal of the magazine's scholarship foundation is to support and train future leaders in the wine industry.
The foundation, established in 1982, has donated more than $20 million in grants and scholarships, including support for UC Davis students and for programs at Sonoma State University, Washington State, Cornell University and the Culinary Institute of America.
Earlier this year, the foundation donated $100,000 to the Roots Fund, a non-profit organization that aims to open a pathway for members of Black, Indigenous and Latinx communities into the wine business.
In a phone interview Shanken said that although he has visited the valley since the 1970s and chose to open a Wine Spectator office in downtown Napa, it was only in the past five years that he became aware of the programs at the community college.
“If there was ever an educational institution poised for significant contributions to the growth of the California wine industry, this is it,” Shanken said. “It is our hope that the door for learning opens wider for young adults from all walks of life, providing a platform for future leadership in the wine industry.”
Shanken added that he also hopes the gift will lead to more recognition and support of the NVC program from the wine community.
“Napa Valley College’s VWT program has long been supported by our community, said Malcolm deSieyes, president, Napa Valley College Foundation, which was founded in 1968 to increase community awareness and provide financial support for the college and its students.
"The Trefethen family were early donors and helped spearhead contributions from others, including the Napa Valley Vintners," deSieyes said. "The program wouldn’t be where it is today without their funding. This incredible gift from Marvin Shanken and the Wine Spectator will build on those earlier investments."
“The Wine Spectator Wine Education Complex at Napa Valley College will provide the physical and technical infrastructure necessary to support innovative programs and expand the reach of those programs,” said Ron Kraft, president of Napa Valley College. “We have made significant investments in the program and buildings over the years, but this generous gift from Marvin Shanken will allow us to truly make our VWT program state-of-the-art.”