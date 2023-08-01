Although geographically an important part of Europe, the Iberian Peninsula is somewhat isolated from its Old World neighbors and boasts its own sense of history, topography, lifestyle and traditions. This past June, my wife Barbara and I led a group of 25 wine-loving friends on a wine, culinary and cultural adventure through this not-so-hidden treasure with an in-depth visit to Spain and Portugal.

Starting our adventure in Spain, we first visited Barcelona and the Catalan region with its surrounding wine country of Corpinnat in the Penedès to the northwest and Priorat in the steep slate hillsides to the southwest of the city. After several exciting days in this most intriguing area, we ventured on to Porto with day visits to Vila Nova de Gaia across the river and forays into the Douro Valley that is home to some of the world’s finest and most distinctive Quintas perilously perched with their terraced vineyards on the almost vertical slate mountainsides.

Barbara and I arrived a couple days early in Barcelona to ensure the details of our touring, tasting and dining schedule were in order. Several months of emails and early morning phone calls with vintners, winemakers, restaurateurs, chefs and sommeliers in planning each day’s activities, menus and wines proved just right to ensure a great adventure for all.

Naturally, when visiting the various wineries in both countries, we sampled a broad selection of their individual portfolios from their respective growing areas. But, when dining out at local restaurants each night, I seized on the opportunity of showcasing a far broader selection of wines that represented areas, varieties and blends from far and wide throughout each host country.

In all, through our tastings, lunches (mostly at host wineries) and dinners, we sampled about 100 different wines with very few duplicates. Each dinner was themed to express the individual personality of the restaurant and each course was designed to pair with the wine(s) chosen and the growing area(s) represented. We explored the limits and skills of countless growing areas, producers and indigenous varieties exhibiting vinous histories that spanned the centuries.

On our early arrival in Barcelona, we were greeted by general manager and good friend Enric Garcia Arcauz at the Hotel Roger de Lluria in the heart of the city’s shopping and dining area. We were soon joined by Stephanie and Howard Sherwood, Susan and Joe Miller and Kerbanu and Viraf Pudumjee for a couple days on our own with tours planned by Howard to the Dali Museum, Girona and the Old Town Gothic region of Barcelona. Each tour was expertly led by guide extraordinaire Laura Coch of Laura’s Tours Barcelona.

When our group arrived, we met for a welcoming reception in the Club Room of the hotel for an array of locally inspired tapas and savory treats accompanied by Lagrima Baccus Cava, Izadi Rioja Crianza and Tranquillie de Torello Blanc. The reception gave our guests the chance to reconnect with friends from prior European trips we’ve shared together and meet the newcomers while reviewing our schedule and hearing highlights to come.

After the reception and a little time to freshen up after a day of travel, we walked a few blocks to our opening dinner at La Cuina de Laietana for a spectacular four-course dining experience. We began with a family-style service of tapas, cheeses, mussels and the traditional cod croquettes paired to a typical Catalan sparkling wine — Perelada Blanc Pescador. This was followed by a beautifully plated wild sea bass over a bed of seasonal vegetables and a Torres Gauda Albariño for a perfect complement.

Next was our main dish of a Paella with pork (a Catalonian tradition) accompanied by a delectable Misiva — a Crianza from Ribera del Duero. We finished the meal in true Spanish style with a Lustau Amontillado Los Arcos Sherry and a perfectly paired almond cake. What a great way to kick-off our culinary adventure Catalan style.

We began the first day of our journey with breakfast at the hotel before boarding our coach with driver Juaquim for a picturesque drive to the historic village of Sant Sadurní d'Anoia in the heart of the Penedés region well known for its Methode Tradionnelle (aka Méthode Champenoise in Champagne) sparkling wines of Cava. While made in the traditional method, the wines of Cava (primarily produced in this area but also in others throughout Spain) are mostly known for their acceptable quality and value pricing.

In 2014, a group of 11 producers known for extremely high quality and consequent premium pricing broke away from the Cava DO to form Corpinnat — a collective brand name in the EU derived from two Spanish words meaning “heart of the Penedés.” The Corpinnat producers are dedicated to produce sparkling wines under one of the wine world’s strictest quality codes.

All wines must be from 100% organic or biodynamic vineyards that are manually harvested on the property within the geographic area of Corpinnat. Extended aging in cask and bottle is required and any grower contracts must be long-term. Each member producer strives to deliver only the highest quality sparkling wines to dedicated Spanish consumers as well as a growing list of international export markets. Three principle and indigenous varieties are Xarel-lo, Macabeo (aka Viura in Rioja) and Parellada, but small additions of others such as Chardonnay and Pinot Noir are allowed.

Our first stop of the day was at Recaredo where we were greeted by CEO Ton Mata who, as the third generation of the Mata family, is following closely in the footsteps of his grandfather — Josep Mata Capellades who founded the winery in 1924. Working side-by-side with Ton was his very capable colleague Meritxell (Meri) Rodriguez who helped me with the planning and execution of our visit.

Following Ton through the caves that stretched beneath the streets of the town, we passed millions of bottles resting comfortably on their lees (dead yeast cells from the second fermentation in the bottle) until the time of disgorgement. At Recaredo the secondary fermentation is initiated by the addition of grape juice (rather than sugar) and yeast. The bottle is then sealed with cork (not the normal bottle cap seen in Champagne and elsewhere) and a clamp. All disgorgement is then done manually without freezing the capsule and no dosage is added as all wines are classified as Brut Nature.

Following our extensive tour through the cellars and disgorgement line, we convened upstairs with Ton and Meri for a Tapas lunch paired to four wines of Recaredo. We began with two still wines — 2022 Credo Miranius (Xarel-lo) and 2020 Credo Ratpenat (Macabeo). These were followed by two of their premier sparklers — 2019 Recaredo Terrers and 2017 Recaredo Serral del Vell — both with over five years on the yeast before hand-disgorgement.

On leaving Recaredo, we traveled a few minutes to Gramona to meet sixth generation Marti Gramona Simó who led us on another informational tour through the cellars and caves that culminated in an extensive tasting of their wines. Our first wine was their MART Rosé that is produced from Xarel-lo with a few hours of skin contact and was quite a refreshing treat.

Gramona also uses a cork/clamp closure with hand-disgorgement for a selection of their reserve style sparklers and the bottle cap and mechanical disgorgement for others. I especially enjoyed their Lustros Brut Nature bottling that struck individual notes of elegance and structure. Their Imperial bottling was more in the vein of classic Methode Tradionnelle with a dosage and mechanical disgorgement.

Our tasting proceeded with Marti showcasing various wines displaying their broad stylistic range and ending with a sweet Vi de Glass (ice wine) Riesling that took everyone by surprise. A unique wine from an area best known for indigenous varieties produced as dry table wines or Methode Traditionnelle sparklers.

As we returned from Corpinnat, the Festival of Sant Joan was beginning and the streets were filling with revelers. This holiday represents the start of summer and also the birth of St. John the Baptist and is one of the most important holidays of the year. We elected to have the evening free for everyone with dinner on our own and time to enjoy the celebration.

Stay tuned for more on the Catalonian leg of our Iberian Peninsula adventure next week. Saludos brindis!