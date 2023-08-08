Picking up from our Catalan adventure after an evening on our own during the elaborate Festival of St. Joan celebration we embarked on Day 2. Since most wineries and restaurants are closed for the holiday while time is spent with families, we arranged a visit to the historic Monastery at Montserrat with Laura Coch as our guide.

The steeply spiked hillsides leading to and surrounding Montserrat contributed compelling vistas that made me wonder how did the construction workers manage to build such a spectacular edifice about 1,500 years ago in the face of such geological challenges.

Some in our group hiked to the famous cross on the hillside while others visited the farmers’ market to sample a selection of local cheeses, honey and other tasty treats on the way to the open square and Monastery with its historic and religiously significant Black Madonna. After Laura’s well-orchestrated tour of the Monastery and surrounding grounds we were driven to the base of the mountain for a typical lunch at one of her favorite restaurants.

Our wine pairing dinner at the hotel that night was arranged by General Manager Enric Garcia and the tasting menu was executed under the very capable hand of Chef Carlos Ticona. Our tables were beautifully set and each plate enticed the eye as well as the palate. We began with an artichoke croquette paired to Alba de Miros Rueda (Verdejo) followed by a two-dish starter. Crayfish with Dashi cream with a Lustau Fino Sherry and duck ravioli in its own juice with an Abel Mendoza Rioja Crianza.

Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Exploring the Iberian Peninsula, parte uno Although geographically an important part of Europe, the Iberian Peninsula is somewhat isolated from its Old World neighbors and boasts its own sense of history, topography, lifestyle and traditions.

After a pause with a mouthwatering melon and mojito sherbet, we continued to a two-dish main course. Grilled turbot paired to a Picaro del Anguila Ribera del Duero and perfectly charred beef sirloin with wild mushrooms and vegetable paired to Pétalos del Bierzo (Mencia). A crunchy apple puff pastry with ice cream was a simple yet perfect way to end the meal paired to Ulises Gutierrez de la Vega Muscatel de Alicante.

On our last full day in Catalonia our driver Juaquim skillfully traveled the winding, steep and perilous roads to Priorat where the hillsides are composed of black slate and quartz known as Llicorella that is unique to the area.

Priorat has been designated as only one of two DOCa regions in Spain that is the country’s highest classification for a Denominació d'Origen Qualificada (DOQ). The other DOCa is the more familiar Rioja. The first recorded evidence of grape growing and wine production in Priorat dates from the 12th century, when the monks from the Carthusian Monastery of Scala Dei (founded in 1194) introduced the art of viticulture in the area.

Cariñena (aka Carignan) and Garnaxta Negra (aka Garnacha and Grenache) are the principle red grapes of the area and supported by Syrah and several others. For the rare whites found in Priorat we look to Garnaxta Blanca (aka Garnacha Blanca and Grenache Blanc) as the principle variety. The slate soils of the steeply terraced vineyards are vertically grained so they greatly enhance drainage and provide deep “highways” that encourage roots to descend 40 to 50 feet below the surface.

Our first stop in Priorat was at Scala Dei where we were immersed in the history, longevity and excellence of the vineyards and wines. On arrival, we were greeted by our guide Diego who introduced us to the wines and story of Scala Dei before leading us on an eye-opening tour of the facilities and barrel cellars. Much had changed since my first visit in 2017 and all of the improvements were evident in the wines we savored. We sampled a broad range of reds and whites made from historic blends as well as some single vineyard selections and varietal offerings.

We departed Scala Dei with a fresh impression of what this area is capable of producing and the extraordinary history behind the winery and Priorat. We drove to Hostel Restaurant Mussons for a locally inspired lunch with three Catalan wines. One discovery was a blend of Albariño and Pedro Ximenez (think Sherry) that was a delightful pairing to the starter tapas course.

Our afternoon found us at Mas Doix where I had worked with owner/founder Valenti Llagostera to arrange our visit, tour and tasting. Unfortunately, Valenti was called away from the winery and we found ourselves in the very capable hands of Lluis Willaert. The facility is state of the art and presents a great complement to the extensive estate vineyards and panoramic views from every corner.

We tasted a broad selection of the Mas Doix wines – both red and white varietal bottlings and blends – where each stood on its own but definitely exhibited the house style of structure, balance and textural appeal. Two standouts were the 1902 (100 percent Cariñena from vines planted in that year) and 1903 (100 percent Garnaxta from vines planted in that year). There is something magical when the fruit from 100 year-old plus vines is managed and handled in just the right way.

On returning to Barcelona we readied ourselves for our “Farewell to Spain” dinner at Prodigi where chef/owner Jordi Tarré closed the restaurant for us and exhibited extraordinary talents both in the preparation and plate design of each dish. And wine director Cristina Rina Bonetti was quite helpful in sourcing and serving the somewhat unusual wines we selected in our pre-planning conversations.

Our dinner began with an intriguing combination of crispy chicken and marinated mackerel with ponzu and sea fennel paired to 2021 L’Enclòs de Peralba El Tòfol (Macabeo). This very tasty starter was followed by white asparagus and foie raviolo with wasabi mayonnaise and matcha tea paired with a most unusual 2021 AT Roca Cantallops (Xarel-lo) for just the right accent.

Next, we savored morels in red curry with braised mini sweet corn, smoked baba-ganush and coriander sprouts paired to 2020 Viñedos del Jorco Las Cabañuelas Garnacha Tinta that complemented this multi-dimensional dish on so many levels. Our main course was Maldonado Iberian pork with Compté cheese aligot and black cardamom sauce that was an ideal match to the 2020 Bodegas Mengoba Brezo Mencía from Bierzo.

For dessert, Jordi prepared an eye-catching dark chocolate and honey ganache with hoisin whipped butter, rhubarb ice cream and cassis. Here the wine choice exemplified the complexity of our dining experience at Prodigi. The Espelt Arim is a fortified dessert wine of Garnacha made in the solera system similar to that of Sherry. A fascinating meal and wine to end our Catalonian adventure.

The next day we packed our bags and flew to Porto for the Portugal leg of our Iberian Peninsula adventure. Saludos brindis and more to come on Porto and its surrounding areas next week!