Departing Barcelona and the Catalan wine region was bittersweet. During our time there, our group of 25 experienced the country’s natural beauty, wines, food and cultural discoveries along with the gracious hospitality of our hosts and of course the great adventures we experienced. Porto, Vila Nova de Gaia and the Douro Valley were our next stops with a whole new set of adventures and locals awaiting our arrival.

Since formally joining the EU in 1986, Portugal's wine industry has grown and been upgraded several notches both in the vineyard, with newly adopted farming regimens, and in the winery by the acquisition of modern technology and equipment. Over the last decade or so, the international market has discovered the diversity of its vinous culture realizing Portugal is about more than its iconic fortified Port wines from the Douro.

Portugal, together with Spain, form the Iberian Peninsula and its Colares DOC (Denominação de Origem Controlada), situated near Lisbon, is the European continent’s western most growing area. Given the peninsula's relative geographic isolation from Europe, the varieties found in Portugal are unique and descendants of wild grapes that once thrived in the region. They are part of the Vitis Sylvestris family that is considered the ancestor of Vitis Vinifera (Cabernet, Merlot, Chardonnay, Sangiovese, etc.) found elsewhere in Europe and now adopted internationally.

Portugal is home to diverse vineyard locations and second only to Italy with the number of indigenous varieties grown. The current count of 250 will continue to grow as the field of grape genealogy advances. There are more indigenous grapes per square kilometer in Portugal than any other wine producing country plus an additional 340 international varieties that have found a new home.

Only one-quarter the size of California and 350 miles long, Portugal boasts 1,115 miles of coastline with countless inlets and bays providing an interwoven pattern of distinctive viticultural landscapes, each speaking to their individuality by varying climatic conditions, soil types and varietal composition. And it is said that every square meter of land across the country is part of an officially recognized wine growing area.

Upon arriving in Porto and some freshen-up time at our Hotel Le Monumental, a short walk brought us to FLOW for a “modernistic” interpretation of Portuguese cuisine on the patio with owner Ricardo Graça Moura and manager Erika Espírito Santo overseeing the evening.

I first met Ricardo on our 2017 visit to Porto before a 7-day cruise on the Douro aboard the AmaVida where we also kicked off the trip with our group of 20 for an opening dinner at FLOW. Both Erika and Ricardo were extremely helpful in planning both the menu and wine choices for the evening. As this was our Porto kick-off dinner, I focused on some unique and seldom seen wines from various growing areas of the country.

We began with a refreshing sparkler and light bites as we settled in for the feast to follow. Our 1st Moment (as each course is referred to in Porto) was gazpacho with sun dried tomato pesto, almonds and stracciatella paired to 2022 Vinho Landcraft Loureiro from Vinho Verde. Loureiro is one of the rarer wines of the Vinho Verde that is dominated by the far more familiar Alvarinho (aka Albariño in the adjacent Rías Baixas region in Galicia, Spain) and worth seeking out.

The 2nd Moment featured Encruzado — another “under-the-radar” white from the Dão region just south of the Douro — paired to a very traditional “Brás” of prawns, leek, egg yolk and crispy sweet potato. This was a beautiful dish to both the eye and palate. Some compare Encruzado with Chardonnay, but I find it far more mineral in character with bright acidity that serves as the perfect partner to a very tasty dish.

Our 3rd Moment was an interesting twist on a more traditional beef dish. A perfectly executed Venison Wellington with cherry sour duxelles, Parma ham, accented with a shitake cream and Armagnac sauce. The 2017 Quinta da Ferradosa Douro Red was a perfect foil to the well-crafted blend of flavors and texture of the dish. A simple pumpkin mi-cuit with ricotta mousse and a 2011 Ferreira Vintage Port were the culmination of our “welcome to Porto” dining experience. All I could say was, “Ricardo, you did it again!”

Day one began early with a stunning drive through super-steep slate hillsides of the Douro. Our first stop was a visit to Wine & Soul with co-proprietor and winemaker Sandra Tavares da Silva, the Douro’s first female winemaker who also serves as chief winemaker at her family’s Chocapalha Estate to the south in the Lisboa area.

Sandra led us on a comprehensive and educational tour of the Lagar room where grapes for their Port wines are traditionally stomped by foot then fermented before transfer to cask for aging and the adjacent area for dry wine production and barrel aging. Our tour culminated with majestic views of the Douro below and the surrounding terraced mountainside vineyards as far as the eye could see.

We then joined Sandra for an in-depth tasting of eight wines that gave us a broad yet detailed view of her portfolio and culminated with a tasing of the estate olive oil as a delightful surprise. Among the highlights of the tasting were three reds that were foot trodden (as with Port) and aged in neutral French oak.

Pintas Red is a blend of 40 indigenous varieties, Quinta da Manoella is a Vinhas Velhas example of 30 different varieties and Pintas Character Red is the product of 30 varieties and 60- to 70-year-old vines. We also enjoyed two inspiring whites and an outstanding Manoella 10-year Tawny that exhibited more the character and depth of a 20-year example.

We left Wine & Soul for a short but scenic drive to Quinta de la Rosa where we enjoyed a three-course lunch paired to the estate’s Reserve Red and Reserve White with a Late Bottled Vintage Port for dessert. Lunch was in the barrel cave surrounded by row upon row of traditional “Pipes” (elongated barrels containing 550L or about 60 cases) of Port resting comfortably as the wines were aging. It has long been an English tradition to purchase a Pipe of Port from a child’s birth year to pull from and celebrate the occasion for years to come. Following lunch, we were escorted on a comprehensive tour of the winery where we learned more of its history and the vast range of wines produced.

After returning to Le Monumental, we strolled through the neighborhood to the very traditional Traça for a locally inspired meal. I also met Proprietor Catrina Mendes on our 2017 trip to Porto and a return visit was an automatic choice. I was able to plan our delectable four-course dinner with Catrina and its execution was under the skillful hands of Chef Joelson Borges. We began the meal with creamy ham croquettes, traditional Cecina of beef with tomato and deer carpaccio paired to a 2022 Lobo Vasconcelos from the Alentejo region in the south.

The next dish was roasted, salted cod with baked potato, onion and boiled egg accompanied by a 2021 Vinho Verde — San Joanne Terroir Mineral (Alvarinho). A simple but wonderful dish that spoke of local tastes and traditions. A confit of pork cheeks in a Port wine reduction with mashed cheese then followed along with a 2021 Quinta do Vallado from the Douro. Creamy egg pudding with berry jam paired to a delicious Tawny Reserve was an apt finale to a memorable meal.

Our dinner at Traça concluded our first full day in Porto and the Douro. Stay tuned as there is more to come next week when we travel to Vila Nova de Gaia and back to the Douro for additional accounts on the wines, people, culture and cuisine of this truly unique area. Saúde for now!