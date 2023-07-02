Collective Napa Valley’s refreshing new format took wine country by a storm on last month, the second year since Napa Valley Vintners quietly morphed its fundraising arm. Gone is the single extravaganza, now replaced by the year-round Collective, which raises funds for local charities across the year. While the iconic Auction raised over $200 million over 40 years, several of the next generation winemakers from acclaimed wine families such as Araujo and Spottswoode pushed for a change, coming off the pandemic which halted all fundraising festivities.

Despite a shift in the festivities, the Vintners’ commitment to the local community has remained steadfast. Rather than a glitzy high ticket-price event, showcasing auctions lots in the seven figures, the Collective Napa Valley now produces three seasonal events: a spring gathering with 60-minute virtual tastings of Napa Valley wines, a summer live futures barrel auction weekend along with a fall vintage dinner with a live auction. This year, the summer barrel auction weekend reinvigorated the live auction element, a nod to the former Auction Napa Valley.

“This is still being fine-tuned, as this is, in essence, a start-up,” says Beth Novak Milliken, CEO and president of Spottswoode Winery and co-chair of the 2023 Collective. “The return of the live auction to our June event felt extremely good.”

The rotating nature of the events lends itself to the parallel rotation of philanthropic causes. For instance, the Collective 2022 barrel auction raised $1.5 Million for children’s mental health, followed by the next seasonal fundraising which supported wine country fire prevention.The subsequent fall vintage celebration and auction supported environmental issues.

“We are really lucky because the Grants Review Committee of the Napa Valley Vintners does work year-round making sure that we are addressing the most critical and urgent needs of our community,” says Jamie Araujo, founder/vintner at Trois Noix and co-chair of Collective fall 2022. “...Our choices are guided by them so sometimes that means changing causes or beneficiaries, sometimes that means sticking with things that need longer term solutions.”

The Collective efforts are all still significantly smaller than Auction Napa Valley, which cost as much as $20,000 per couple to attend and offered lots that garnered bids over $1 million. That auction was a powerhouse fundraiser for local charities, so it was important to Napa Valley Vintners to attempt to continue the philanthropy.

“We are rebuilding now, “ says Milliken. “The barrel auction, which happens the Friday prior to the Saturday live auction, has always been a larger event, and we are succeeding in bringing more awareness and accessibility to both events."

Access to the Collective is extremely inclusive by design. Even the smallest donation grants the donor complimentary virtual access to the spring event and the fall offering. For a slightly higher $1,000 donation, donors have the option to purchase two tickets to the spring barrel auction and access special events. As the donation dollar amount increases, so does the access to a greater number of tickets and to special events.

“One of the great things about Collective is that it's a year-long endeavor, and has three distinct opportunities for people to engage throughout the year, " says Araujo.

This year, the Collective held the annual barrel auction on June 1st once again, attracting a wider audience with lower ticket prices and more modest events. The format seems to be taking hold, as 65% of all bidders this year were new to Collective Napa Valley.

Louis M. Martini Winery was host to 1,300 people for the Friday barrel auction, followed on Saturday night by a live auction at Silver Oak Winery. Attendance was just a few hundred wine lovers, rather than the Auction crowd of over 1,000.

“The new structure seems to be working well,“ Milliken says. “We are reaching a broader audience, knowing that some of what we offer will appeal to certain audiences, while other offerings appeal to a different audience. This is the intent.”