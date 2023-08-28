PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Cabernet lovers today typically don’t think of the endemic aromas and/or flavors of the grape or the region from which it came. The first two things that the Cab-obsessed among us ask for are two numbers.

-- What score did it get?

-- How much is it?

One thing you’ll never hear is, “What kind of Cabernet is this?” Or, “What style is it made in?” If the stuff is tasty and cheap enough, it’ll appeal to lots of people, even if it has nothing Cabernet-like about it. If the score is high enough and the price low enough, it’ll sell.

Neither score nor price entered my mind recently when I tasted two interesting Cabernets that prompted me to reopen my investigation of a region that rarely gets its full share of recognition.

It’s the excellent wine region of Paso Robles, where Cabernet flourishes. The two Cabs I tried were not particularly exciting, but they shared one nice element. Both smelled like Cabernet. And I immediately attributed that to Paso Robles, a San Luis Obispo County town that 30 years ago was a sleepy Highway 101 rest stop mid-way between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Paso Robles today not only is a fast-growing community but a harbinger of wine excellence. Red wines especially attract tasting room visitors and recently it has shown great potential for developing top-rate white wines, too.

In the last two decades, Paso Robles’ progress has been spurred by several new, well-funded, large wineries that have given the region star status, mainly for Cabernet.

Wine tourism, in part, has spurred dramatic growth in tourism, dining, lodging, and shopping, vitalizing other nearby areas of California’s 200-mile-plus Central Coast. PR is mushrooming for housing and business development.

One of Paso Robles’ most momentous wine decisions came in 2014 when the U.S. government approved 11 separate subdivisions of PR’s wine-growing districts. Creating sub-regions originally was intended to focus on what each could do best. Unfortunately, few of the subdistricts ever identified their uniqueness, if any.

Discussions a decade ago about creating 11 sub-appellations were anything but amiable. The idea was opposed by several visionaries including pioneering winemaker Gary Eberle of an eponymous winery.

“I fought it tooth and nail,” Eberle told me in a recent interview here. “Some of the subregions make no sense at all.” He added that even many dedicated Paso Robles wine lovers are confused by the subdivisions.

“That’s why [winery owner] Jerry Lohr and I insisted on conjunctive labeling,” a requirement that now mandates that if a sub-district name is used on a wine label (such as San Juan Creek), the name “Paso Robles” also must appear in the same size type.

Eberle, who planted the first major test vines here 50 years ago (48 varieties and/or clones!), said he doesn’t believe wine consumers are helped in any way by having 11 sub-regions. “I’ve been here [in California] a long time and I can’t name all the Napa sub appellations… ”

The federal government typically approves dividing up existing appellations when it’s convinced that separate regions have physical distinctions that lead to different styles of wine. As such, each region supposedly is distinct from the others.

At one point in the discussions leading up to the subdivision, it was argued by those on the west side of Highway 101 that it clearly would benefit from the sub-districts because it was slightly cooler than were vineyards east of the freeway.

That proved correct, validating the investment that the late Robert Haas and his son, Jason, made in the Adelaida District on the western ridge. Today the Haas’ Tablas Creek property has exceptionally fine vineyards focused on grapes from the Rhône Valley in France, not Cabernet.

Jason Haas has used his sub-district’s identifier for every wine off his estate property, and says very few Cabernets are similarly designated.

“Many Cabernet producers are larger and they make a lot of wine, so they buy fruit from more than one area -- so they can’t use sub-appellations,” said Haas. “Smaller wineries that are making smaller lots from smaller appellations, like our Adelaida District, can use the sub-appellations.”

As excellent as are Haas’ Tablas Creek wines, Cabernet remains Paso Robles’ greatest vinous calling card,

During his war against the pro-division forces, Eberle said, “I challenged [local] people – ‘show me the difference between grapes from here and there.’ And everybody went, ‘Uhhh...’” Nine years later, he is still upset at some of his neighbors who wanted to subdivide PR.

“How many [of the sub-regions] are the same?” Eberle asked rhetorically. “Almost all of them. Give me a break…”

Jerry Lohr, who founded his J. Lohr Winery just over 50 years ago in San Jose, long had purchased fruit from here and decades ago began planting extensive vineyards here. Today he has 25 different vineyard parcels including some of the best Cabernet in the state.

He and Eberle share more than just a philosophical approach to making wine. Both are dedicated to Cabernets that speak to a style of wine that was popular decades ago. Neither winery relies on techniques that many other wineries now use to darken and intensify their Cabernets.

Such as use of the widely employed addition of Mega Purple concentrate to darken and sweeten some Cabs. Neither Lohr nor Eberle believes in such manipulation.

Nor does either have any intention of using the sub-district names from the regions they grow grapes in, at least not for Cab. Both make excellent Cabernets and their labels state simply “Paso Robles.”

“We’re not selling our Cabernets based on the sub-appellations,” said Lohr. “We’re selling them based on the high quality of our Paso Robles vineyards” -- of which Lohr owns more than 2,600 acres that straddle Highway 101. Of that total, 92% of Lohr’s vines are planted to the Cabernet family of varieties.

Eberle estimates that of 44,000 acres of grapes that now grow in Paso Robles, 40,000 acres are east of the freeway.

Most visitors come for tastes of wines that rival the best Cabernets being produced in the state. The dozens of wineries that have grown up here are spread out between Highway 46 East and Highway 46 West, and into the surrounding hills. Although Zinfandel, Syrah, and several other great varieties flourish here, Cab is king.

I’ve known Eberle since 1980 when we met at his then-remote, small winery on Highway 46 East. The one-time star football lineman at Penn State has always been a jocular host with a great sense of humor.

Whenever I call him on his cell phone and ask, “Hey, Gary, how are you?” he often answers, “Still fat and ugly.”

One of the most amazing parts of the story here is that Gary’s winemaker now is Chris Eberle, who graduated from nearby Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and is not related to Gary! But he understands the style of wine that Gary likes almost as if he were reared in the same household!

Today Eberle’s winery is much larger than it had been, but most of it is unseen because it’s underground. It involves an extensive series of caves -- 8,000-square feet, a local touring attraction. In one area, the Wild Boar Room, special parties can dine underground.

The caves are functional, too. They not only provide consistency to the Cabernet because of how well the company’s barrel storage benefits Cabernet aging, but they also offer newcomers a chance to see a world-class winery.

One more attraction dating back to when Gary first planted test vines in the 1970s: The winery has never charged for tasting. Gary believes that one taste of his wines will convince you to buy a bottle, or several. I have long believed in the quality coming out of the Eberle Winery, from before Gary retired and now under Chris Eberle.

But Gary, who now is winemaker emeritus, usually can be found greeting guests with a handshake, with the hand of a pro football lineman, which is almost was before deciding to get into wine.

About a year ago, as summer temperatures in the area began to force everyone inside the tasting room, Gary built a significant large patio with a roof that opens and closes and is outfitted with an elaborate misting system. On the hottest days, misters keep temperatures at dozens of tables comfortable.

If you should visit Eberle, ask Gary about the blue dress.

Wines of the Week: 2022 Eberle Viognier, Paso Robles Estate ($38) – The aroma is a dramatic lesson in exactly what this grape variety should smell like. Textbooks say it’s a basket of flowers; that’s exactly what it is with jasmine, kiwi, tropical fruits like mango, and fresh pear. The remarkable spicy mid-palate is so succulent you’d swear there’s some sugar, but the wine is dry and perfectly balanced by terrific acidity. Absolutely perfect with Thai Food.

2021 Eberle Barbera, Paso Robles ($45): Medium weight red cherry aroma with hints of tobacco, a trace of wet earth, and a bountiful fruitiness, balanced by such a gorgeous structure that you immediately begin to think of what foods it would go with. Gary suggests wild boar -- which is what Eberle means!