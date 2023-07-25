Most fine wine consumes adore wines’ aromatics and flavors, and love it when such treasures are nicely balanced to pair with good food.

But interfering with both aroma and flavor is an element in wine that’s unfortunately inevitable — alcohol. A little alcohol is necessary to make fine wine. But too much alcohol can be a headache — figuratively and literally. High-alcohol wines have several drawbacks that most wine critics ignore, but which are maddeningly problematic.

(Thus far, non-alcoholic wines fall far short of having the right flavors and aromas.)

The world’s best dry wines have moderate alcohols. Dry wine, whether white, red, or pink, ideally should be savory enough to work with food — a major reason why most dry wines have little or no sugar and usually are balanced with good acid.

For many reasons, far too many California wines are unbalanced. The main problem with most is that they’re made for people who want their wines to be “tasty” when young. Most casual American wine consumers want all wines to be enjoyable within hours of purchase and within seconds of opening. Food compatibility? It’s rarely mentioned.

Aging of wines, even classic aging reds, no longer is a widely practiced art. One reason is that so few wines are made these days to be aged; they’re made to be drunk now or soon.

Most Americans believe wine must be soft or a bit sweet. It’s the cola-ization of U.S. wine. Most Americans want soft or sweet wines, so most U.S. wine companies give them exactly that. That includes alcohols that today average well over 14.5%, with many well over 16%. Or more!

(In a future column I’ll speak of why alcohol statements listed on many wine labels today are lies.)

The result of higher alcohols is wine that has fewer grape-related elements; may be slightly bitter; often have a hot, harsh aftertaste; are more intoxicating; generally age badly, and work poorly with food.

I find far too many U.S. wines to be too low in acidity for my dinner table.

Some wine writers love to describe wines they adore as “rich,” like many buttery Chardonnays or unctuous Cabernets. To me, the word “rich” is usually associated with higher alcohols and insufficient acids.

My indictment of high alcohols as a major culprit is that they can be pernicious. Let me count the ways:

Bitter Reds

Almost all red wines get their flavors and color from grape juice that is left in contact with grape skins. It’s how almost all red wine is made around the world.

Post-fermentation macerations usually include the seeds of the grapes. The tannins in seeds are a lot more bitter than the tannins in skins. Seed tannins are alcohol-soluble. And alcohol is a solvent that can extract lots of bitterness from seeds.

Long post-ferment macerations creates bitterness in the resulting red wine, so some winemakers now prefer to do macerations before fermentation — when no alcohol has yet been developed, so seed tannins aren’t in contact with alcohol.

But such “cold soak” tactics also have drawbacks and call for diligent, careful winemaking to succeed.

Special fermentation tanks have been developed that allow for the removal of a high percentage of seeds, to reduce bitterness, but such tanks can be expensive. Very few California wineries have these innovations.

Aromatic Intrusion

The more alcohol that exists in a liquid, the more it adds an aromatic element that has nothing to do with grapes. Just take a whiff of any vodka and you’ll see what I’m referring to. Its primary aroma is alcohol.

One reason that Riesling became a popular white wine in Europe over centuries is that it delivers stunning aromatics and sublime tastes with low alcohols. The best food- or aperitif-oriented Rieslings rarely exceed 11% alcohol. German Riesling lovers wax poetic about Rieslings with as little as 7% alcohol!

Similarly, some of the most fascinating white wines being produced anywhere are the Semillons of Australia’s Hunter Valley. Their dramatic and unique aromatics and fascinating tastes are based on early harvesting, which makes wines fascinating to Aussies (and a few in-the-know Americans) who adore these 11%-alcohol dry white wines!

Also, northern Portugal’s popular and delicate white wines Vinho Verde rarely exceed 11% alcohol.

Heat and Harshness

Not all high-alcohol wines have a “bite” in the mouth, but as with any distilled spirit with alcohol levels of 40%, all the way up to more than 75%, the impact of alcohol on the delicate membranes in our mouths can be sharp and painful. And there can be an enormous difference between 15% alcohol and 13% alcohol in a dry wine.

In general, the lower the alcohol, the dryer the wind seems to be.

Early Decline

An article here mentioned a historic tasting conducted recently in Napa Valley that included three dozen great wines from the 1960s. Every wine had an alcohol level of 13.5% or less. Most were in the 12% range.

At the time these great wines were made, it was widely understood that to make wines that would improve with age, grapes had to be picked relatively early. If wineries ordered their grapes picked late just to get more oomph, the result would be unbalanced wines that don’t age well. Red wines with 14% alcohol were almost unheard-of back then.

In tastings I’ve attended in the last 30 years, very few high-alcohol red wines, no matter how high the scores were that they received, and no matter how expensive they were, never fared well, even after perfect storage. Many wines of the 1960s are still alive; most high-alc 1997 reds (a heralded vintage, and including some 100-pointers) today are fast collapsing.

“Portiness”

One reason for the early decline of once-heralded Cabernets relates to how higher alcohols are achieved — usually the result of harvesting fruit extremely late in the season, with sugar levels at 26% or 28%. By then, grapes on the vines begin to look like raisins.

The wines of the past were picked between 23% and 24% sugar — early enough to avoid creating raisins. Alcohols were naturally moderate. Even a tiny bit of excessive ripeness can play havoc with a wine’s natural fruit aromas and aging can accentuate that clumsiness.

Some of the wines we tasted in our recent tasting of 1960s Cabernets were 60 years past their dates of harvest, but not one wine displayed any overripe aromas! This a factor in their lower alcohol levels linked to earlier harvests.

The best wines to age are balanced. Bigger, richer, softer wines generally don’t age well.

Higher Acids, Lower pH

Acid and pH are linked constituents and usually are key elements that winemakers use to assess stability. They are almost always in harmony in balanced wines, which are produced from slightly earlier-harvested fruit — which has lower alcohol. Higher alcohol wines usually have lower acidities and higher pH levels.

Intoxication

Most wine lovers don’t consume exalted Cabernets just to get a buzz. But since alcohol in wine is inevitable, intoxication is a major drawback.

You can drink two glasses of a 7% alcohol German Riesling for every glass of a 15% alcohol Chardonnay and the inebriation risk is lower.

One reason is how to consume wine. Almost all fine wines are best sipped, which means it takes longer to consume them. This gives your body extra time to process the alcohol. Slower ingestion relates to sobriety. Guzzling alcohol leads to the opposite. This is one reason there’s a functional difference between a five-ounce glass of wine and a shot of whiskey, even though both may contain the same amount of pure ethanol.

--

I was evaluating a $25 bottle of a California red wine. The label said the alcohol was 14.9%. It tasted a lot more alcoholic. Also, the flavors were a little port-y. After I knew I couldn’t recommend it because of a hot, harsh aftertaste, I decided to add a small ice cube.

It didn’t surprise me that the wine was better — I could actually consume some of it. But when dinner was ready, I ended up opening a bottle of Chinon, a Cabernet Franc-based red wine from the Loire Valley whose label said it had 13% alcohol.

It cost me less than $20.

Wine of the Week: 2019 Domaine Filliatreau Saumur-Champigny (sau-moor sham-pee-nee) ($22): This delightful medium-light red wine, similar to Chinon, also comes from Cabernet Franc grapes grown in a Loire Valley district best known for its sparkling Chenin Blanc wines. The aroma is a delightful combination of red cherries and delicate dried herbs, so it’s most varietal. And the mid-palate fruit is lovely — elegant and subtlety spiced. Not aged in oak. Serve slightly chilled. It’s hard to believe that Bottle Barn in Santa Rosa has this wine for $17.99!