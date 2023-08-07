I could have retired early if I had gotten two cents for every time I was asked, “What’s the best wine you’ve ever tasted?”

Almost every list that entails a hierarchy of alleged quality, where someone expects there to be a “best,” a First Place followed by No. 2, misses the point. It is wine’s distinctiveness that makes it so endlessly fascinating. What’s “best” in wine is an abstract concept related as much as moments in time.

Wines differ from year to year, from vineyard to vineyard, winery to winery, bottle to bottle, and even from day to day. And, crucially, experience to experience. I don’t believe there’s such a thing as a perfect wine. Moments exist that elevate good wines to great and others that reduce exceptional wines to dross.

A good friend and wine lover once was asked to name the worst wine he ever tasted. He said it was a bottle of Domaine de le Romanée-Conti, one of Burgundy’s greatest wines. But he quickly added, “The wine was great, but I was having it with some people I really hated.”

I had a similar experience in 1976 – great wines with awful people. It’s not always easy, but I try to maximize my wine experiences and try to avoid bad ones. And try to forget the disasters. As the old saying goes, life is too short etc. Which is where a glass of water comes in.

That’s one of the best things about living life without worrying about what’s “best.” All we can really do is absorb the joys of great wine experiences and try to avoid disenchantments. And treat our (hoped-for minimal) dismal moments as singular –- never to be repeated.

Some people demand the best in everything. No matter how much effort or mammon it takes, their quest is the same: the unsurpassed. With wine, it may be a wine that someone else scored as worthy of 100 points.

But it is still someone else’s idea of perfection. I’ve had many 100-point wines that I detest. What I love probably differs from what appeals to you.

Owning a yacht is widely seen as one of life’s luxuries, but I know how much work is involved. It can lead to the day when, as my brother-in-law once said, “I just sold our boat and it’s the best day of my life!”

Answering the question that opened this essay always devolves, for me, to wine incidents. Most of them call for explanations. Some tales are too lengthy for a space like this. I’ve had so many great wines, combined with great experiences, that a huge book wouldn’t be sufficient.

There was the time in 1986 in San Diego when a good friend opened two bottles of wine side-by-side: 1981 Château Lafite Rothschild, and a Château Lafite-Rothschild from 1881! (The Rothschild name was added only 13 years earlier.)

There was a 1964 Marcarini Barolo that I had at lunch with winemaker Elvio Cogno in 1990; a 1974 Heitz Martha’s Vineyard Cabernet with Joe and Alice Heitz, a bottle of 1878 Port with the great-grandson of the producer.

But the questions never stop with wine. I’ve been asked to name the best restaurant in Sydney, the best resort in Buenos Aires, the best wine bar in Paris, the best Champagne, the best winery tasting room, the best U.S. appellation. I take all such questions as conversation-openers.

Recently I saw an announcement that intrigued me. An organization said it had identified the finest 100 vineyards in the world. Since I’m a vine wonk, I was curious – as well as skeptical. I believe that naming the best vineyards simply can’t be done. Vineyards differ.

Vineyards are incredibly sensitive projects. It’s difficult for anyone to make an excellent wine without a truly great vineyard – which also calls for a skillful vineyard manager, a fair bit of luck, and near-perfect planning. Growing great grapes is an outrageously complicated business.

Most winemakers agree that viticulture is almost as important, if not more so, than winemaking. The “best” vineyards? I wanted to know what parameters were used to create this list of the best.

I wanted to know how this organization, of which I was not familiar, presumed it could come up with a ranked, definitive list of highest-caliber places in which to grow grapes.

I wanted to know whether the soils were high-altitude or valley floor; rock-strewn granite, slate, volcanic, clay, alluvial, or limestone-based. What similarities connected the top 100 to all the others? Were they all near bodies of water?

I also wanted to know how climate factored into how and where the vines were planted and grown -- warm climate or cool, windy or fog-shrouded, impacted by bitterly cold winters, cold nights?

I wanted to find out what sort of trellising systems had been used in the best vineyards. The trellis system chosen can determine much about what quality of fruit the grower gets and how the wine turns out.

Also, I had hoped to hear a bit about the farming practices – such as the impact of biodynamics, organic farming, sustainability, tilling versus cover crop, pesticide use, irrigation (drip or overhead?), not to mention the impact of climate change.

Crucially, what was the average tonnage off an acre of vineyard land?

As you might imagine, I was disheartened to find out that all of the “best vineyards” on this list had just one thing in common. The honored wineries all had expensive restaurants. It was evident that this list of World’s Best Vineyards had absolutely nothing to do with soils, grapevines, or even wine quality, though the latter was implied.

It was all about exalted hospitality.

It was clear that most of the properties listed had spent outrageous sums of money installing pretty things – marble columns, landscaping, crystal stemware, gorgeous edifices, elaborate kitchens, the whole 10 yards.

A handsome You Tube video tour of the 100 best “vineyards” emphasizes the “bauble culture” that has paved the way for visitors to experience sophisticated hospitality, which is “verified” by the “award” that is bestowed by “World’s Best Vineyards.”

And the wines? That seemed to be an afterthought.

As one You Tube online commenter said, “How much did it cost to get in this video?” Asked another, “Who created this nonsense & total lack of knowledge (list)?”

A spokesperson for “World’s Best Vineyards” (or perhaps it was an AI response?) replied, “The list is created from nominations of just under 500 wine and wine travel & tourism experts [who are, no shock, anonymous] from all over the world.” But it’s still unclear how the list was compiled.

To save you the trouble, I’ll reveal that the No. 1 property on the 2023 list is Marchesi Antinori in Tuscany, one of the finest sites in the world for wine lovers, partially because the wines are, in fact, spectacular. And so are visits. I’ve been there.

The company that created this list roughly four years ago (William Reed Ltd. in England) says the properties must be open to the public.

The award announcements don’t speak about wine except tangentially. But there are numerous references to white tablecloth restaurants, and the commentary on the video uses as many superlatives as they can think of. Exalted language aside, there is almost nothing specific about the cuisines or anything else that would help visitors.

As a journalist, I’ve always been skeptical about ersatz “awards,” most of which are bestowed without explanation as to how they were arrived at. This includes so-called prestigious restaurant wine list awards, almost all of which I believe are ludicrous for average diners and make no particular sense either for serious wine lovers.

For what it’s worth, William Reed’s website lists three “partners” in its “best” quest – Wines of Rioja (listed as the “Host Partner”), and two “Regional Partners,” Wines of Germany and Mendoza, Argentina.

Three of the top-10 vineyard awards went to Argentine entrants.

After watching all 100 of the “Best Vineyards” videos, I fleetingly thought of a decades-old TV show called “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” in which a tuxedoed Brit, Robin Leach, wished viewers, “Champagne wishes and caviar dreams.” (I never watched that show.)

The moniker “World’s Best Vineyards” is a nice designation. But since this project isn’t about vineyards at all, but about ostentatious opportunities with food and drink at winery locales, perhaps a better name for this award would have been “Vintage Experiences.”

Unfortunately, that name is already taken.

Wine of the Week: 2021 Quinta do Ameal Vinho Verde, “Loureiro” ($16): Most Vinho Verde wines from Portugal tend to be low in alcohol (10%), slightly sweet, and even may be spritzy. This version is a bit more upscale and offers some of the same elements found in less expensive bottlings. But it’s drier than most and its mid-palate richness is based on 11.5% alcohol, making it more oriented toward seafood and less like an aperitif.