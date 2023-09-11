For decades, the world has made a lot more wine than was needed. Almost everywhere, wine consumption is in decline and now a massive global wine lake has grown to mythic proportions.

Many in the industry are using the word “crisis,” and you can imagine that wineries and grape growers may be putting fresh batteries into their panic buttons. The major problem is that most of the excess wine can’t be sold either because it’s too expensive or too cheap!

As the northern hemisphere’s 2023 harvest begins in earnest, the predicaments facing grape growers may be just the start of a decade of financial catastrophe.

One of the world’s experts in the areas of grape supplies, bulk wines, and pricing issues for both has seen this enigma metastasize to where drastic measures now seem essential.

Joe Ciatti, one of the most knowledgeable persons in the world on wine and grape supply, has been immersed in the business for decades. He says the current situation isn’t unique; he’s seen it before, so he’s imperturbable when he hears terms like “crisis.”

But in an interview days ago, Joe said that what wine globally now faces is a potentially disastrous dénouement: financial ruin. The only solution he sees to years of wine surpluses and collapsing prices, here and worldwide, is the removal of vineyards. Lots of them. And global climate change isn’t a major cause!

“The areas with two biggest problems in terms of oversupply are Washington (state) and [California’s] Central Valley,” Ciatti said. News reports from the Pacific Northwest say Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, by far the largest Washington producer, will reject 45% of the fruit it contracted for this year.

That means many Washington grape growers who farmed vineyards at thousands of dollars per acre may fail to recover their costs. “And in the Central Valley (growers) may have to pull out 50,000, maybe even 100,000 acres of grapes,” he said.

The same is true for the country with the most vineyard acreage, Spain (2.9 million acres). Spain has routinely had annual wine surpluses for decades and its grape acreage remains the same as it was 25 years ago.

The most recent news on the surplus front came last week. The French government agreed to add more than $215 million to a European Union subsidy agreement allowing French farmers to destroy wine. That was added to the $172 million in European Union funds to do the same, thus bankrolling the catastrophe. Paying hundreds of millions to annihilate French wine seems wasteful; consumers might wonder why the excess isn’t just bottled and sold.

There are many reasons why oversupplies can’t be salvaged. For one, the wine going to distillers, to be turned into alcohol for use in solvents or biofuels, probably wasn’t salable as wine. It’s what we’d call plonk.

Quality French wines come from respected regions. The stuff sent to distilleries likely would have carried the nametag “Vin de France” – equivalent to admitting the wine had zero pedigree and probably would’ve sold for so little that no retailers would want it. All it would do would be cannibalize pricier wines that made greater profits.

Years ago, when financial analysts surveyed the emerging millennial wine buyer category, an early finding was optimistic: millennials said they loved diversity and that they’d accept wines from different grapes, regions, and strategies -- natural, organic, biodynamic, orange wines.

Winemakers everywhere anticipated they’d need more wine to satisfy the anticipated demand, so more grapes were planted. Between 2018 and 2022, more wine was made to meet expected demand. It never developed. Analysts didn’t yet know the vast new choices millennials would face in their quest for liquid diversity. Their eclecticism led them to new beverages.

Today those categories include organic wines, hard ciders and seltzers, craft beers in a dizzying number of styles, the rebirth of the cocktail, and at least a dozen novelty beverages – flavor-added water, smoothies, liquid yogurts, flavored coffees, sodas, non-alcoholics, and novel packaging, like canned wines.

Meanwhile, many “upscale” wine producers blithely raised prices on so-called premium brands. Some pricey wines sold to a naïve public.

Inside the industry, there were lots of guffaws when it was obvious that a category called Sweet Chardonnay became lucrative. But then a few years later, a number of red wine producers, including some high-end, iconic Napa Cabernet makers, made Cabernets that were sweet! Napa Cab purists were aghast, but many sweet reds actually sold.

Some of the world’s most iconic red wines also continued to sell, but sales slowed. Wealthy Asian nations (China, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Dubai) once were major markets for sales of top-rate Bordeaux and iconic Cabs. When U.S. sales of those wines slumped, the once-reliable Asian markets didn’t respond with the same fervor they once showed.

In recent years, the three largest European wine-producing nations -- Spain, Italy, and France -- continued to produce wine at increased amounts. And several other countries (Argentina, Chile, Germany, Portugal) began to add new, higher-end products that added to the worldwide wine glut.

(Case in point: Germany long has been known for its great sweet Rieslings, the best of which came from either the Rheingau or the Mosel. A decade ago, Riesling fans began to see two new trends: dry and off-dry Rieslings that not only were great, but unique. And some of the best came from four new regions German regions that no one paid any attention to before -- Pfalz, Nahe, Baden, and Rheinhessen. Prices for dry German Rieslings now are rising so fast even savvy Germanophiles are shocked.)

The West Coast of the United States produces roughly 90% of all the wine made in this country. Most of it is sold nationally through a mandated three-tier system that requires wholesale distribution. In Europe, the situation differs.

Ciatti noted that more than 90% of lower-priced French wine sold in England is moderately priced and goes through several large supermarket chains. British supermarket wine buyers say the Brit system works because savvy chain buyers and sellers make deals based on quality and price for wines that aren’t branded. Brands are less important; one-to-one deals are rampant.

Said Ciatti, “The three-tier [U.S. wholesale] system is inefficient, yet it protects the wineries to a certain extent,” notably with brands that can be created to be sold at varying price points so one company can sell “different” wines at different prices.

Decades ago, a brilliant San Francisco wine marketing strategist, the late Ed Everett, told me of a wine company that sold one brand at $1.99 per bottle, another brand at $2.49 per bottle, another at $2.99, and yet another at $3.49.

“And how much difference do you think there was between any of those wines?” Ed asked, rhetorically.

The late Fred Franzia had a knack for creating brands that he could sell through his Bronco Wine Co. at various prices. One was Charles Shaw, colloquially called Two-Buck Chuck, and sold exclusively at Trader Joe’s stores for $1.99. (It's a bit more now, but not by much.)

Ciatti said the three-tier system allowed Franzia to develop numerous brands, some using the names of real people (such as Charles Frank Shaw Jr.) and others that are fanciful, (like the fictional Limping Crocodile).

Franzia was famous for buying up declining or defunct brands and putting out so many wines it’s hard to keep track of them. The company now controls 250 brands (!) including Crane Lake, Forest Glen, ForestVille, Sea Ridge, Quail Ridge, and Napa Ridge.

Almost every wine in the Bronco portfolio sells for between $4 and $8 per bottle. They tend to be found in supermarkets. It was a sound business model years ago, but industry insiders say the company may find it struggling to keep up. Almost all of its vineyards are in the hot, arid San Joaquin Valley and require irrigation, and water costs more than ever.

And alternative crops such as almonds require even more water.

Ciatti said that in the last few decades, many retail stores and restaurants (notably, large players) have developed “private labels” to sell wines that are excess to brands’ primary labels. Included are such major players as Costco, with its Kirkland line of wines, many of which are excellent values.

The size of the worldwide wine glut may be seen at any of the 450+ Grocery Outlet stores, which exist in seven states (California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Pennsylvania and New Jersey).

Years ago, most Grocery Outlet wines were seen as closeouts. Wineries hated to see their brands on Outlet shelves, often deeply discounted. The main items that GO carried were largely unknown brands, created just for GO, or were private labels.

However, in recent years, many existing wineries have tailored their portfolios so several of their wines work specifically at Grocery Outlet, such as Ste. Michelle, Buena Vista, Château St. Jean, Robert Mondavi (Woodbridge), 19 Crimes, Sebastiani, and CK Mondavi.

The tip-off is that some of these wines might once have carried smaller appellations (Carneros, Russian River Valley, etc.). Many of the more image-conscious brands now at Grocery Outlet stores carry “California” appellations.

In most Grocery Outlet stores, wine sections are at least twice or three times what they were two years ago. Almost all the wines mentioned here sell for well under $10 per bottle, including a recent Ste. Michelle two-pack, a Chardonnay and a Cabernet, for $11.99.

Several large wineries seem to have solved most of their marketing problems by maintaining quality and keeping prices moderate. E&J Gallo’s highly successful, $10-and-under Barefoot brand grew from about 10 million cases a decade ago to an estimated 17 million cases about two years ago, and though it probably declined slightly in volume recently, it continues to be one of the most successful lower-priced brands.

Gallo continues to upgrade its image, recently acquiring Rombauer Vineyards, which is famous for its Chardonnay that’s a national best-seller.