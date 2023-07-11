A picturesque landscape greeted the morning with green rolling hills and a couple horses as we sipped on coffee and got ready to continue.

Upon loading onto the bus and doing the routine headcount we headed to the motherland of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, Burgundy.

Nestled in the eastern part of France and gifted with ideal soils and slopes, Burgundy has become a sanctuary for oenophiles around the globe.

The unique fractionalized vineyard system which has left some owners with miniscule size plots passed down from generations.

Aside from vineyard ownership and farming practices it is striking how in the matter of a few hundred feet the land delivers dramatically different wines.

We made the pilgrimage from Domaine de la Romanee Conti (DRC) arguably the most sought after and recognized wine in the world. Started at the Vosne-Romanée and made our way through the Grand Crus of Richebourg, Romanée Saint-Vivant and Grands Echezeaux and Vougeot. We stopped at the crown jewel, Clos Blanc de Vougeot, which is the exceptional white wine producing vineyard amongst the Pinot Noir plantings.

Clos Blanc de Vougeot is a Monopole, meaning there’s only one owner for the parcel, Domaine de la Vougeraie. The word Clos means "vineyard enclosed by a wall."

It was there were we met Sylvie Poillot, a legend in Burgundy and General Manager at Domaine de la Vougeraie. She greeted us with a proper glass of the Clos Blanc, at that moment, all stars aligned! We could have ended right there and life would have been perfect but it only got better.

We walked down the vineyards to la Maison Vougeot where we were welcomed by scrumptious Gruyère Cheese Puffs and a glass of JCB no. 21 Burgundian Cremant with piercing acidity and lift.

As we walked down to the charming cave a couple magnums of wine were waiting for us, a 1999 Domaine de la Vougeraie Vougeot 1er Cru Le Clos Blanc and a 1999 Domaine de la Vougeraie Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru. May I say, both delicious exuding youth and complexity in spite of both being 24 years old.

After enjoying these two beauties along with an array of Burgundian culinary treats we headed to Domaine de la Vougeraie where Sylvie makes magic. She walked us through a flight of 2021 releases which included the elusive Charlemagne, a worth seeking rare Chardonnay example showing depth, spice and character.

To contrast the quaint and traditional Domaine de la Vougeraie experience we later stopped at the Jean Claude Boisset Estate where a modern and artistic display adorns the wines produced by winemaker Gregory Patriat . A multi-course lavish dinner ended with experience along with a musical performance of Manny Gonzalez who took advantage of the ideal acoustics and serenaded the evening.

We then settled in the hub city of Beaune, were, after a restful sleep we ventured to Bouchard Ainé & Fils. We tasted through the lineup and we learned about the history of this estate founded in 1750. The deep roots and relationships allows this domaine to secure fruit from some of the smallest Grand Crus as well as an excellent value driven village level lineup.

One cannot go to the city of Beaune and not visit the famed Hospice de Beaune. Founded in 1443 by Chancellor Nicolas Rolin to serve as a welcoming place of rest for the poor and the sick. The place is simply stunning with its tiled rooftop and courtyards along with the museum which portrays the operations conducted in those days. I cannot say how much I recommend this stop.

After playing tourists in the town we gathered the squad and headed south to the enchanting Beaujolais region. Located right below Burgundy in the map and widely dominated by Gamay plantings with a diverse geological feature with volcanic attributes.

To get a lay of the land we stopped at La Chapelle Notre Dame des Raisins looking at the Côte de Brouilly where the view uncovered the famous hills.

The journey continued with a tasting at Château de Pierreux where we explored Beaujolais in depth with wines from Pierreux and Mommessin followed by a traditional countryside dinner.

The following day we traveled farther in the South of France with a stop at the Chartreuse de Bonpas, a monumental medieval structure built in the 12th as a monastery near the city of Avignon.

We then ventured to the famous Châteauneuf du Pape which was built in the 14th century by Pope John XXII and later nearly destroyed by German soldiers during the Second World War.

The remainder of the building stands tall as an icon of the region and the adjacent vineyards that append their name in their wines.

Speaking of the vineyards, walking through the river rock covered site was striking and dramatic. The quality of the CdP wines is due in part to this rocky landscape that serves as a heat retainer that helps the vines with ripeness and warmth. Truly unique.

As the trip winded down and after countless experiences worth sharing we stopped in the romantic Provence region known mainly for its Rosé wines that capture a crisp and mouthwatering tension. The expedition took us to Montagne Sainte-Victoire, a breathtaking limestone mountain ridge that stands over 3300 feet high about 40 minutes from the coast.

The last stop before returning to Paris was at the quaint city of Aix-en-Provence which was bursting with energy from the tourists and locals alike. Aix-en-Provence was founded in 123 BC by the Romans and has served as the capital of Provence in the past. At 150,000 habitants this city has a lot to offer and can’t wait to return to explore deeper.

Grateful for the opportunity of an in-depth tour of France worth sharing, thank you Jean-Charles and the entire Boisset team for the invitation.