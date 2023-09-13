Gallo Wine Group paid an estimated $85.6 million to buy Rombauer Vineyards, according to the amount of transfer tax paid to the Napa County Recorder’s Office.

E. & J. Gallo’s Luxury Wine Group announced Aug. 29 that it purchased Rombauer Vineyards.

Founded in 1980 by Koerner and Joan Rombauer, Rombauer Vineyards produces wine from vineyards in the Napa Valley, Sonoma County, the Sierra Foothills and the Santa Lucia Highlands. In 2022 Rombauer bought 154 acres in Carneros-Sonoma, Sonoma Valley and Amador County.

According to a news release issued by Modesto-based Gallo, the acquisition includes the Rombauer Vineyards brand, three winery and production facilities, two tasting rooms with vineyard views, and over 700 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards in Carneros, Atlas Peak, St. Helena, Calistoga, Sonoma Valley and the Sierra Foothills.

“We are thrilled that we were able to find a dedicated, multi-generational family who share in our vision and passion of providing exceptional wines with a long-term focus on quality and reinforcing community," said K.R. Rombauer, owner and son of Koerner and Joan Rombauer.

“The Rombauer brand and family have built a reputation around quality and integrity," said Joseph C. Gallo, vice president and general manager of Gallo’s Luxury Wine Group. "It’s an iconic brand rooted in distinctive and respected wines."

