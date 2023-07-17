Becoming a doctor or medical professional is today still a prestigious, difficult, daunting and expensive undertaking. Typically, it takes a minimum of 11 years of schooling, first as an undergraduate, then three to four years of med school, then another three years or more, depending on the specialty, of residency.

Some successful doctors have endeavored to take their expertise, and hard-earned cash, and entered Napa’s tough wine profession. I asked a few Napa Valley winery owners who first had careers in the medical profession some questions including, which takes longer, becoming a doctor or becoming a vintner?

“I went to dental school and that was a long time ago,” said Steve Reynolds, owner and winemaker of Reynolds Family Winery. “Knowing now what it has taken to start and build a winery, then go on to maintain a brand for 25 years, it’s not even close — the wine business has been harder.”

Carlos Wolf is an MD and owner of Roubaix Vineyards, a small producer of premium Napa Valley red wines.

“Getting into medical school is definitely harder because you have to have a lot more training, a lot more years of work, but the outcome is almost as long,” said Wolf. “Getting into wine just cost a lot of money, which obviously you can’t use to get into med school.”

A plastic surgeon who has a private practice in Miami, Wolf said, “It took me four years to get to med school five years to do my residency in a year of fellowship, so that is a significant amount of time. It took me, however, almost nine years to produce the first bottle of wine after planting the grapes.”

Dr. Madaiah Revana, is founder and CEO of Revana Vineyards in St. Helena.

“I was fortunate to graduate top of my class from the top medical school in India (Mysore), but getting there was very difficult for my family,” said the cardiologist. “As a farming family from the countryside, they were only able to save enough money for me to have one chance at my entrance exams. That belief in me from my family is what drives me almost 40 years later, as I desire to give my best at anything I do.”

I asked each doctor about money, as in, which costs more, the medical or wine-making profession?

Wolf replied, “If you’re looking at pure cash, it certainly takes more money to get into the wine business. But if you look at time value plus cash, I would say getting into med school, and being a doctor costs more.”

Reynolds said, “The wine business is very capital intense requiring unbelievable patients!” (Pun intended)

“No one explains the layers of growing grapes that takes four to six years, then making wine one to three years, then marketing and selling. It’s an eight-year entrance and even after eight years you are the new guy, with no reputation, competing with the uber wealthy that have the staying power and dollars to promote.”

“Medical school can be very expensive, but the cost of developing a world class vineyard, winery and hospitality program can be a life’s savings, something I’ve been fortunate to put my entire career’s work into without investors or partners,” said Revana. “Unfortunately, there are no scholarships for developing a winery!”

I then turned attention to vintners about the unique challenges associated with each industry. “Finding distribution for such a small wine was very difficult,” said Wolf. “Most people don’t want to bother distributing wine unless there’s a lot of volume. But due to the internet and our perseverance, we’ve had a great response.”

Revana said, “In medical, challenges can mean life or death and can be approached with logical understanding of how the cardiovascular system functions. The wine industry can be very challenging and it’s very competitive. We also have to deal with complex regulations that vary state to state and the three-tier distribution is also quite complex.”

Reynolds, the Napa dentist, said, “The cost of getting started and time requirements where a big surprise to me as well as the hidden business of wines sales.”

Lastly, I asked these eminent doctors which industry has proved to be more rewarding.

Wolf, the plastic surgeon said, “As much as I love wine and particularly my wine, I would say that my patients are definitely more rewarding. Being a surgeon and a facial plastic surgeon it’s more controllable than relying on the weather, or the whims of the bottles.”

Reynolds said, “I am blessed to have had two careers. DDS helped me learn that details matter.” He went on to state, “Winemaking requires and great deal of science and art with huge attention to the details needed to make consistent world class wines. I do feel the wine has been a more rewarding path for me.”

The long journey from medicine to wine has been a labor love.

“I love what I do and am grateful to the tens of thousands of patients and winery members/friends that have allowed me to dedicate my life to both medicine and winegrowing,” said Revana.

Reynolds told me, “To be a part of the wine industry has been the best thing I could have hoped for. I am now able to pass along an age-old profession/craft to my son and hopefully my daughters so our legacy can live on and be shared with others.”

Wolf remarked, “Our partners and I are so excited that we get to enjoy the wine and we can learn something new about the act of growing, making wine and distributing it every day. It has been a very pleasant experience.”