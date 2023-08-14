When I decided to create a philosophical statement by making a tiny amount of bone-dry Riesling from a great vineyard, I needed a great winemaker. My choice was a man who rarely made Riesling, but who is one of America’s best winemakers.

His name isn’t widely known even though he has notable credentials, has labored through 69 harvests in a long career, worked four years with the late, esteemed winemaker André Tchelistcheff, and is widely recognized in the wine industry worldwide for his skill.

Also, he possesses a key factor that made him a perfect choice. Greg La Follette, 64, not only knows as much about wines of all kinds as anyone I ever met, but his one skill that supersedes his knowledge and life experience is that he loves the stuff.

I know of no other winemaker with such an abiding passion for wines of place, varietal composition, and experimental innovations. He loves almost any wine you could throw at him. Eclecticism is welcomed. I’ve known Greg for nearly 40 years. The Riesling I wanted to make was one that he disagreed with, yet he agreed to do it.

Even though we had some edgy chats during which he suggested I alter my strategy, I knew the grapes I was buying were from a superb vineyard and I trusted that my blueprint and his skills would coalesce. Greg solved every issue with aplomb, a skill widely known to dozens inside the industry for decades. The result was precisely what I had envisioned.

La Follette knows that great wine can be the result of using great fruit grown by great growers. It calls for sensitive guidance, which takes a village to reach excellence. Directing the cast must be a winemaker with vision, passion, and skill.

And it can’t be done from an ivory tower. Hands and boots must be dirtied. I see Greg often. He’s usually in his universal outfit — bib overalls. His hands are of a rugged outdoorsman, his visage is weathered. There are other telltale signs of someone who’s in the vineyard more than he is in the winery. He embodies a work ethic that can’t be taught in a classroom.

He does some of his own field work. He spends long in-winery hours solving mechanical and enological problems for his projects as well as those of others working nearby. He also drives trucks long distances to pick up grapes, much to the chagrin of his wife Mara and close associates.

Despite his age, he still does much of the hose-hauling, clean-up, and other physical chores that often are left to teenage “cellar rats.”

“I’ve given up most of my ‘conslutting’ work,” he now says. “I’m too busy,” but continues his informal (unpaid) consulting with colleagues.

La Follette has made dozens of friends around the world. As such he’s as much an educator as a winemaker, similar to his mentor, Tchelistcheff, America’s greatest winemaker, with whom Greg worked for four years at Napa Valley’s Beaulieu Vineyard and from whom he learned to inject his passion into others.

He is easy to like, validated by his curious hobby of playing the bagpipes, which he has done at dozens of weddings, picnics, and other gatherings.

For me, the most amazing aspect of his skills is rooted in his wide-ranging education plus travel to distant lands to learn about how others do things.

As we drove up a canyon one morning to visit a Riesling vineyard, Greg pointed out the trees growing in an adjacent gully. He began naming them. I asked if trees were relevant to grapevines.

“The kinds of trees that grow here, in this climate and these soils, are an indication of what sort of weather patterns have existed here for decades, and that tells you how Riesling should grow here,” he said. “It’s obvious that this is a great area for Riesling.”

I’ve seen him identify vineyard maladies that grape growers who have farmed their properties for years never identified — and then make suggestions on how to improve the crops.

Fifteen years ago, I was as an unpaid consultant for a tiny winery. One day, I detected an aromatic flaw in an unbottled wine. The winery’s winemaker smelled the same flaw, but neither of us could identify it.

I called Greg. Coincidently he was only 15 minutes away. He drove over, walked in, took one sniff of the suspect wine, instantly identified the problem, and solved it by suggesting the winemaker do a simple procedure.

In five minutes, Greg solved a problem for which the winemaker otherwise would’ve had no solution.

La Follette is a lover of geriatric vines, mainly because they usually deliver a style all their own. He loves older vineyards that display unique characteristics, notably Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, the two grapes for which he has become world famous.

Some of his wines that are in great demand are exciting to people who collect wine and age them. Wine collectors understand how impeccable a Greg La Follette wine typically is, especially if it is properly aged.

One reason for this is his reliance on exceptional vineyards, some of which are highly regarded inside the industry, although often they’re not particularly well known to wine buyers.

“Mature vines are like mature people,” La Follette said. “Younger vines are ebullient and full of life, and I really appreciate them for their vigor. They’re like kids with a lot of energy and vitality. Young vines are like teenagers — you have to give them structure, discipline.

“But I really appreciate vines when they’re older. I have more respect them — for their wisdom, their hormonal balance. They’re like people — there is more to work with in terms of their depth.” He said mature vineyards “can regulate themselves a lot better.”

La Follette is a year-round winemaker, arising early in the first two months of every new year, when most winemakers take a hiatus from physical labor. Greg often is trudging through Pinot Noir and Chardonnay vineyards doing his own suckering of vines, removing unwanted shoots. It’s a sort of early-year vineyard manicure.

Not that he doesn’t trust his grower-partners to do the delicate task properly, but after working dozens of harvests, he knows how he wants it done. He knows that this arcane task might be done inexactly by novice vineyard workers.

Do growers ever mind his involvement in field work? “I’ve been with all my growers for so long that we’ve become old friends,” he said. “I mentor their sons and daughters, but new growers may not understand.

“I may end up in a wheelchair, but I’ll never stop being in the vineyards.”

La Follette earned a master’s degree in food science and technology at UC Davis, and degrees in plant biology and chemistry. He worked briefly as an AIDS researcher before turning to wine. After working at BV with Tchelistcheff, Greg consulted with Kendall-Jackson on its La Crema winery and later at DeLoach. He also helped establish the world-famed Flowers Vineyard and Winery.

He counts as good friends dozens of winemakers, notably California stars like Michael Silacci (Opus One) and Rob Davis (winemaker for 47 years at Jordan).

One reason Greg abandoned consulting work, besides being too busy with his own Marchelle wines project, paralleled what he saw with his mentor, Tchelistcheff, who left BV in 1970.

Said Greg, “One of André’s complaints about his (post-BV) consultants was that young winemakers weren’t willing to listen to him in the 1980s. A lot of young winemakers don’t listen to their elders, which is frustrating.”

The Marchelle project follows some personal and financial setbacks not of Greg’s own making. Despite impediments, he has relied on his strong relationships with top grape growers statewide. His Marchelle wines are almost always limited in production.

One reason I love almost all Marchelle wines is that Greg and his associate winemaker Evan Damiano are excellent practitioners of crafting wines that have lots of personality as well as sufficient acidity so the wines go well with food when they’re young and also tend to age beautifully.

This is one key lesson that came from Greg’s tutelage under Tchelistcheff. Every wine must be balanced. As a result, most Marchelle wines reflect California history dating back to the 1960s and 1970s, when balance was considered essential for a classically styled wine.

Wine of the Week: 2021 Marchelle Chardonnay, “Tritone Cuvée,” 48% Mendocino County, 33% Sonoma County, 19% Santa Barbara County ($45) – The aroma features tropical fruit, citrus, and the faintest hint of oak aging. The wine is relatively subtle and perfectly balanced. This is best displayed when it is served with lightly grilled tuna. The wine is better if decanted for at least two hours, or aged for three-plus years in a cool cellar. https://www.marchellewines.com/