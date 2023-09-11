As fire season nears its peak, a collection of Napa’s high-end, small-production vineyards stand together, anticipating what could come.

The Mercury Syndicate has some of the valley's most revered winemakers across many of its sub-AVAs. They look out for one another, working to keep their properties safe, but also to keep their businesses prosperous.

Anthony Perliss, the creator of the syndicate, has his own family vineyard and first-hand experience of what havoc fires can create.

In the late 1980s, Anthony’s father, Herbert, a doctor and native New Yorker, bought a 13-acre parcel in Calistoga and developed a weekend home without any intention of planting grapes.

Two decades of marinating on the landscape he loved prompted Herbert to explore its potential for a vineyard; this included seeking out famed winemaker Aaron Pott.

Pott, a graduate of UC Davis, honed his craft in France and was the winemaker of Quintessa when Herbert Perliss reached out to him.

Pott says, “The quality was there already. A great climate, perfect soil, and a unique location. All was in place that would lead to an original wine.”

Herbert Perliss added, “What Napa held for us didn’t crystalize until we were up there.”

And Herbert’s son Anthony Perliss said, “We had no idea of the potential.”

Anthony Perliss had been living in France and Italy, falling in love with wine and integrating it organically into daily life. Perliss had just received a 10-year work visa when his father made him an offer he couldn’t refuse — creating a family vineyard with Pott on land rich in volcanic soil.

“The rootstock was planted in 2008, the Cabernet Sauvignon clone grafted on in 2009. The first real harvest happened in 2011, which wasn’t bottled until 2013,” he said.

The cultivation culminated with a wine released in late 2013 named Perliss.

In Perliss’ early days, the focus was on exposure.

“It was gradual growth, word of mouth," he said. "Since it’s a cooler temperature site, the wines aren’t overpowering Napa cabs, but more of a delicate, distinct taste that has created a loyal following.”

Four years after their first vintage’s release, Perliss Vineyards would be tested.

“2017 looked like a fantastic vintage until Oct. 8," he said. "My life changed drastically. I was living on the property. It was my first weekend together with my new girlfriend. My house was essentially ground zero for the 2017 fires. It unfolded in real-time. I tried firefighting myself to protect our property and neighbors."

However, 70 mph winds led to a fire engulfing the property within seconds.

“We barely escaped with our lives and the dogs," he said. "We drove out through flames as they came in from all directions. We kissed the vineyard goodbye.”

But he didn’t realize that vineyards also work as fire breaks. After the flames swept through, Perliss learned that about 97% of the vineyard remained intact.

While Perliss lost his home, he notes, “Going through that puts your whole life into perspective. My first thought was gratitude to be alive. The second was a relief the vineyard survived. Losing material belongings becomes meaningless when you still have life and loved ones.”

That year, the vineyard produced 55 cases of cabernet, and Anthony Perliss was seasoned with experience and perspective.

These traits proved beneficial in his other venture, the Mercury Syndicate. Named after Mercury, the Roman god of eloquence, commerce, travelers, and luck, among other things, and the fact that mercury was excavated from the hills of Napa Valley starting in the mid-1800s.

Around 20 wineries are involved, partnered together as a collective force. They recently held their first invite-only event at Covert Estate.

Perliss says it was an excellent cross-pollination opportunity.

“Our supporters are exposed to other vineyards they may have never heard of. With such a wealth of winemaking in Napa, you need help to navigate the producers; it’s an embarrassment of riches.”

His experience in 2017 helped the collective during the 2020 Glass Fire.

“I’m proud of how we came together. We held an emergency meeting in a wine shop in Yountville," he said. "We gathered to assess who’s still open for business, who sustained damage, and to reiterate that we are there for each other.”

Additionally, some vineyard facilities were destroyed during the fire, but they were able to continue operating by conducting their tastings at other syndicate properties.

"Something as extreme as a wildfire isn’t necessary for us to come together," he said. "The syndicate is a bond between wineries; we help each other in various ways. Harvest season is a great example.”

To try Perliss Estate or learn more about the Mercury Syndicate, get in touch with Perliss at https://www.perlissvineyards.com/ and https://mercury-syndicate.com/