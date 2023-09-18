Wine has always been a spiritual and essential part of Jewish life throughout history. Its consumption is required on certain occasions and encouraged on others as it plays a significant role in Jewish traditions and holiday celebrations. Wine is also considered a holy beverage and the only one where a specific prayer is chanted from one holiday to another.

At sundown last Friday, Jews around the world began the celebration of Rosh Hashana as they ushered in the new year of 5784. The holiday ran through sunset on Sunday and also marked the beginning of the 10 days of Atonement, often referred to as the 10 days of Awe, that will culminate with Yom Kippur (the holiest day of the Jewish calendar) beginning at sundown next Sunday and concluding on Monday as the sun sets.

These 10-days of Awe represent Judaism’s most reflective time of year and presented me with an opportunity to learn more about wine’s role in Jewish traditions, practices and history. In this endeavor, and for personal viewpoints, I contacted two extremely knowledgeable Napans: Rabbi Niles Goldstein, the spiritual leader of Congregation Beth Shalom; and Ernie Weir, the proprietor and winemaker for Hagafen Cellars specializing in Kosher wine production since 1979.

According to Rabbi Goldstein, “Grapes and wine are certainly mentioned and highlighted in the Torah [a compilation of the first five books of the Hebrew Bible aka Old Testament], but it wasn’t until the Rabbinic Period (the Post-Biblical Period beginning in 70CE when the Romans reclaimed Jerusalem and destroyed the Second Jewish Temple) that we are directed to say a blessing before drinking wine and its effects were described in any meaningful way.”

Kiddush (referred to by Rabbi Goldstein), meaning sanctification, is the blessing recited over wine to sanctify the Sabbath (Shabbat), all Jewish holidays and most celebrations. The prayer is a simple 9-word blessing: Baruch ata Adonai, Eloheinu Melech ha-olam, boreh p'ri hagafen. Blessed are You, God, Ruler of the universe, who creates the fruit of the vine.

This traditional blessing not only sanctifies the occasion, it also reaffirms God’s role as the creator of “the fruit of the vine” that ultimately becomes wine.

In Judaism, wine is part of all of life’s passages and makes its appearance in the early days of life when a few drops are given to Jewish boys at 8-days of age as they undergo the ritual circumcision (Bris). Rabbi Goldstein continues, “Wine [is] used to mark joyous occasions and through ritual events such as weddings to ‘sacralize’ life.” It marks the Sabbath, Bar and Bat Mitzvahs, all holidays, family celebrations and ultimately prayers surrounding death and mourning.

Wine’s history in Judaism dates back through the millennia. A study at Brigham Young University in Utah found that the word “yayin,” one of many Ancient Hebrew words used for wine, appears 140 times in the Old Testament. In Israel, a winemaker is known as “Yenan” and the study of enology is “Yenanut.”

Perhaps Ernie Weir best summed up wine’s role as, “A symbol of a spiritual way of life and celebration. The blessing over wine is common to Jews everywhere including at my son’s recent wedding at the edge of our Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard.”

When thinking about wine and Jewish traditions, many people think only of Kosher wine. That naturally brings to mind the sweet wines from the Concord grape such as Manischewitz that is often found on the Sedar table for Passover.

Nothing could be further from the truth as Kosher wines are also produced around the world in dry table wine styles to celebrate holidays or far more often to complement dinners throughout the year.

According to Ernie, “Sweet Kosher wine in the U.S. had its origins in eastern Europe and carried on to our northeastern states with the 19th century mass immigration of Jews. Sweet wines were part of their heritage and they felt at home carrying on their traditions with the thick skinned and sweet Concord grape that is part of the Labrusca family.”

However, Kosher wines were also a part of the life and traditions of western Europe (i.e. France, Spain and Portugal) where dry examples were the norm.

Kosher wines are not defined by their sweetness but only by the supervision and blessing by Orthodox (i.e. Observant) Jews from harvest to bottling and on to service. Also, any additives such as yeast or fining agents must also be certified Kosher and the label will contain the marking Circle U for Union of Judaism. A “P” is added when the wine is Kosher for Passover that indicates no grain was used in its production.

If a Kosher wine is intended for service by non-Observant Jews, an alternative method of “mevushal” is incorporated. In this method, the wine is flash pasteurized before fermentation. But all of the handling from harvest to bottling must still be supervised by Observant Jews. The label is marked with “MSV” in addition to the Circle U designation.

Mevushal wines, according to Ernie (who is now celebrating his 50th Napa Valley harvest) are, “Intended to offer our wines to all who enjoy fine wine regardless of their religious affiliation.”

Noah drank wine on the ark during the massive floods which was the first mention of wine in the Book of Genesis in the Old Testament. And to further cement wine’s role in Jewish history and tradition, Noah’s first act on leaving the arc was to plant a vineyard.

Wine has certainly proved itself an integral part of Jewish history while playing an important role in its traditions.