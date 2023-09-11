When Paul Wagner, a professor in Napa Valley College's Viticulture and Winery Technology program, offered an invitation to attend his Wine through the Ages class, he said “Be prepared to have fun” – and the class did not disappoint.

On a 90-degree day in late August – in a classroom with only a single semi-functional window air conditioner – the award-winning professor taught a group of students of all ages, many of whom already contribute to the wine industry that is the backbone of Napa Valley. Each Monday night, Wagner teaches his students about the role of wine in a different historical period, and how that has contributed to the way wine is thought of, consumed, and sold today.

Wine was embedded deeply into Greek culture, and conversely, the history of wine is embedded in today's marketing and sale of it. Wagner explained that the application of history is integral to the modern-day wine retailing, which is partly why after the lesson, the class partook in a Greek symposium, in which the ancient Greeks would have drank the wine they made.

Wagner explained that symposia, or gatherings where people drank wine, were common occurrences in Greece, often under the guise of academic debate.

“You thought a symposium was a place for old people to talk about philosophy, but it is not,” Wagner told the class.

Yes, topics were selected and a group of noble academics often did discuss them, but the main goals of the events were really showing off wealth and status, networking, and, last but not least, drinking wine.

In fact, wine actually facilitated Greek symposiums. At such social gatherings, five guests would join one host at his house, where they would gather in the front, open area — on display to the masses, but not to the women who had to stay inside.

At the start of a symposium, a servant would blend the wine for the evening, usually one part wine to two or three parts water, in a two-handled vessel called a krater. Then the servant would pour the host a cup, which he would pour out onto the floor as an offering to the gods. Next, the host would name the topic of conversation for the evening, which was usually a philosopher or a relevant cultural topic, and speak on it. After that, the person to his left would be poured a glass of wine, and also provide his thoughts.

This continued down the line, each man being poured a serving of wine and then invited to speak. Once all six men spoke, the host would be poured a second glass, and the group would go down the line again. Generally, a symposium included three rounds, and three servings of wine.

The discussion in Paul Wagner’s class didn’t focus on just one topic like the ancient Greek symposia did — nor was it limited to men — but it did involve diluted wine and story-sharing. Students shared memories of past harvests, advice for younger and older classmates, and readings of favorite poems and stories.

The people who make the program

The class put on full display what makes NVC’s program so special: its people. Wagner himself has been acclaimed for the curriculum he created for NVC’s wine marketing and sales class, and the book that he and co-writers Liz Thach and Janeen Olson wrote based on it. The textbook, “Wine Marketing and Sales,” has won national and international awards, including a lifetime achievement award.

And Wagner’s students are just as impressive. He boasted that of the students who come through the program, 100% have found jobs in the wine industry. He believes this is because of the special nature of the students who take NVC’s wine courses.

“‘Is this going to be on the exam?’ is a question I never get at Napa Valley College,” Wagner said. “Instead, the students are thinking about their job, or a program they’re starting, and how they can use the knowledge they’re learning. It is the direct application (of course material) that sets the classes apart.”

Doug Marriott, the dean of Napa Valley College, said about 70% of students enrolled in the college’s Viticulture and Winery Technology Program are already working in Napa’s wine industry in some capacity.

“They're coming here to gain skills to advance,” Marriott said. “A student who has experience in a vineyard might take pruning or pest classes to improve their skill sets in the vineyard, but then there's crossover with the winemaking and the wine marketing tracks, so sometimes, you will have a student start in one track and finish multiple tracks.”

Because of this, most of the classes across the program are scheduled around regular working hours. Winemaking and wine marketing classes take place at 7 p.m. on weeknights, and vineyard classes, which require sunlight, are held only once a week.

In addition, the school has introduced an intensive program that allows people not based in the Napa area to take courses remotely and then attend for a weeklong in-person intensive session over the summer.

Paul Gospodarczyk, a professor of winemaking at NVC, said the Napa program provides a unique experience for people in the wine industry anywhere to come and learn from experts here in Napa Valley. The program also can be used by companies who might want their whole wine sales team, for example, to learn the winemaking or viticulture process that gets the wine to the bottles they sell every day.

Three distinct courses of study

Within the VWT program, there are three tracks that students can follow: viticulture, winemaking, and wine marketing and sales.

Molly Hodgins leads the viticulture track. Each year she teaches a class entirely focused on grape pruning, as well as general viticulture, vineyard operations, sustainable pest management and more.

Hongins said that what makes NVC’s program special is the school’s access and proximity to experts in the wine industry.

“In my vineyard management class, I have a guest speaker who talks about crop insurance ... and a guest speaker who talks about vineyard software,” Hodgins said. “I have access to all of this tremendous depth of knowledge in the valley about all of these subject areas. And people are really generous with their time and energy in helping this program.”

Aside from vineyard management and general viticulture, both of which are classroom-based, Hodgins teaches the majority of her classes in the vineyard itself.

Most years, those classes are taught on campus at the school’s own 5-acre student vineyard. Currently the vineyard is in a regrowth period, so her vineyard operations class has been doing young vine training on campus, but also taking field trips to neighboring vineyards for the usual fall operations, like fruit sampling and harvest training.

She said one of the most valuable advantages of the colleges' vineyard-based classes is that they change based on the seasons and weather. While fall instruction focuses on the lead-up to the grape harvest, the spring semester's vineyard operations course often includes lessons in pruning, shoot thinning and soil management.

When it does come time for harvest, the grapes harvested in the student vineyard go straight to the winemaking students, who use them for both sellable wine and wine trial lots.

The winemaking courses at NVC are taught by Gospodarczyk. He explained that when grapes are harvested from the student vineyard, most of the fruit is used in trials by winemaking students, which teaches them the process of making wine, from practicing pump-overs and punch-downs to bottling.

But another key element of the winemaking curriculum is the series of trials that they conduct and taste. Gospodarczyk said those trials are really what teach students how to make wine, because they learn what the variables throughout the process are, and what makes wine taste better and worse.

“The goal with the curriculum wines is to show the effect of one variation,” Gospodarczyk explained. “Having access to the vineyard grapes allows us to taste that effect versus just talking about it. We make wines that deepen our students’ understanding of winemaking.”

One trial the winemaking students do each year is to make three wines using identical processes, but with grapes picked at three different times. When the wines are finished, they taste the three varietals and based on which they deem best, they know when — for them — is the ideal time to harvest.

“My favorite trial we did last year was to make two wines,” Gospodarczyk said. “One was a summation of all of our favorite decisions throughout the semester — whether that be pick time, fermentation time, etc. — and one was a summation of all of our least favorite. The funny thing is, the ‘least favorite’ wine was still pretty good.”

In addition to the student vineyard grapes used to make curriculum wines, some wines are bottled and sold through the university. Specifically, the campus produces a Cabernet, Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay — all of which can be bought at Napa’s Whole Foods Market.

Those wines offer a unique experience for the third track of students in the VWT program. The wine marketing track aims to help students advance in tasting room and sales roles through a series of classes on the history of wine, sales strategies and more.

The courses are geared toward people who work in tasting rooms, for cork and capsule companies, business owners, and even graphic designers or marketers who work with wine and want to better understand the product they’re representing, according to Wagner.

He teaches the majority of the marketing track courses, including wine marketing and sales, as well as Wines of the World, short six-week courses on the wines of one country such as France, Germany or Austria, and Wine in Society, which covered ancient Greece and in the coming weeks will focus on topics ranging from the Roman Empire to Elvis Presley.

New developments

Later this fall, NVC will break ground on the newest addition to its VWT program, the Wine Education Center. The facility, sponsored by the Wine Spectator Scholarship fund with the help of the estate of Evelyn Allen, will replace older facilities like the semi-air-conditioned room where Wagner is teaching this fall's Wine in Society class. The center will include two flexible sensory classrooms, a wine and grape analysis lab, and other facilities, and is expected to open during the fall of 2024.

The center will be the first phase of a larger Wine Education Complex, which NVC's dean Marriott said will be a hospitality training center.

“The vineyard is the classroom for the viticulture students (and) the winery is the classroom for the winemaking students," said Marriott. "It will be nice for the wine sales and marketing students to have a tasting room, where many of them will be working, as a classroom.”

This space will include a “marketing lab” used for the wine marketing and sales courses, which will be designed to look like a tasting room at a winery with a culinary-grade kitchen. Marriott said that ultimately, this new space will only enhance the program that already exists on the campus.

“The program we provide for students gives them hands-on experience, from the vineyard to the bottle and then to selling that bottle,” he said.

Photos: Napa Valley College's viticulture program NVC Viticulture 4 NVC Viticulture 1 NVC Viticulture 5 NVC Viticulture 6 NVC Viticulture 7 NVC Viticulture 8 NVC Viticulture 9 NVC Viticulture 10 NVC Viticulture 11 NVC Viticulture 12 NVC Viticulture 13 NVC Viticulture 14 NVC Viticulture 16 NVC Viticulture 17 NVC Viticulture 18 NVC Viticulture 19 NVC Viticulture 15 NVC Viticulture 2 NVC Viticulture 3