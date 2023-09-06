"Steady" is one of the watchwords this week as the Napa Valley grape harvest continues at an ambling, unhurried pace.

A few correspondents contrasted the cool Labor Day weekend with the record-setting heat wave that hit the Napa Valley exactly one year ago.

"Slow, steady ripening is the name of the game as the vines continue to soak up this beautiful weather," said Matt Crafton of Chateau Montelena.

"The pace of harvest, while not exactly relaxed, is nice and steady, perfect for what we expect to be a marathon season," said Kristin Belair of Honig Vineyard & Winery.

Stuart Smith of Smith-Madrone admitted some trepidation about a harvest that could extend "very late into the fall’s cool weather and that has us very concerned."

Here’s the latest harvest report of 2023, organized by American Viticultural Area:

Calistoga

Matt Crafton, Chateau Montelena — “The quiet start to Labor Day week was most welcome with last year’s heat in our recent memory. Slow, steady ripening is the name of the game as the vines continue to soak up this beautiful weather. We’ve noticed an abundance of flavor and color, in Zinfandel especially, despite the low sugars at this point in time. The dry-farmed vines in particular have thrived this summer. Even the Bordelaise varieties are beginning to express some stunning red fruit character. That seems to be a theme, and I hope it holds. With many wineries patiently waiting to begin their white grape harvest, the reds are beginning to knock on the door.”

Diamond Mountain District

Bill Dyer, Dyer Vineyard — "Reporting in from J. Davies Estate, Samantha Rubanowitz says, 'At J. Davies Estate, we are coming towards full veraison. The crew is going through certain blocks for a green drop and a second hedging pass in other sections. We hope to harvest some Malbec towards the end of September.' Green drop is an important crop thinning aimed at ensuring even ripening, and is often performed when around 80% of the clusters have colored up (veraison), involving removing and discarding the 20% that remain green, as they will unlikely catch up in maturity, even when they eventually turn color themselves. Hedging involves trimming canes to allow more light and air movement into the interior of the vines. In late seasons like this, it can be especially important to reduce shading and humidity to counter fungal and bacterial issues. With around a tenth of an inch of precipitation falling in the Diamond Mountain District over the Labor Day weekend, such 'canopy management' activities become especially important, and might be extended to include 'leaf pulling' around the fruiting zone in order to expose clusters. Malbec is often the earliest of the Bordeaux varieties, perhaps the only one to be harvested before October this year."

Howell Mountain

Laura Barrett, Clif Family Winery — “As a winemaker, it’s so fulfilling to experience the uniqueness of each vintage, especially when they differ so greatly back-to-back. Vintage variation is what makes our jobs interesting and what makes each wine distinctive. This Labor Day weekend really drove home that point, as we enjoyed much cooler weather, and even a sprinkle of rain up on Howell Mountain, as compared to the heat wave of 2022. I was excited to hear from Mia Klein about the Malvasia they have planted at Cimarossa. “Flavors are very good. Tart for sure, but very flavorful.” Also, her Cabernets are progressing quickly through veraison and canopies look happy and green. She expects to start sugar sampling this week. At the Clif Family Farm, I am watching the Zinfandel closely as it accumulates sugar rapidly, even in the cooler weather pattern. I will also start sampling Cabernet on the north side of the hill at our Croquet Vineyard this week.”

Chiles Valley District

Alexander Eisele, Volker Eisele Family Estate — "Beautiful Sauvignon Blanc is being harvested up and down the district with about average yields, slightly larger clusters than the previous couple of years, with excellent quality. Also the first Semillon is coming in about two weeks later than last year. Veraison in the reds continues to advance with the first measurable sugar levels in Petit Sirah, though harvest of any reds is still some time away. Fruit thinning, leaf removal and canopy management continues to help move things along."

Spring Mountain District

Stuart Smith, Smith-Madrone Winery — "The 2023 vintage seems to be joining many of the past vintages for being another strange year. There are few if any blocks on Spring Mountain that have finished veraison, let alone mature enough to even think about harvesting. Spring Mountain Vineyard is still waiting for their Sauvignon Blanc to flavor up. Andy Schweiger’s Pinot Noir is also in a holding pattern. Not until this coming weekend will we see some much-needed warmth for our grapes. While many of us thought we might start harvest on the mountain by mid-September, that’s starting to look doubtful. Additionally, many of us are feeling harvest may go very late into the fall’s cool weather and that has us very concerned."

St. Helena

Tom Rinaldi, Patent Wines — "The word 'late' is being used often to describe the 2023 harvest so far in St. Helena, but 'quality' is one I am using to give a nod to the local Sauvignon Blanc I have seen harvested to date. Bright acidity, with flavor and balance are obvious immediately. Red fruit appears to be playing catch-up amongst the varietals, with the current expectation that much will ripen at once. There are similarities to 2010 and 2011 at this time, and those were remarkable vintages. Still quite 'green' this Labor Day, and those who dropped the lagging fruit and second crop will enjoy the benefits at harvest later this month and into October."

Rutherford

Kristin Belair, Honig Vineyard & Winery — "Unlike Labor Day weekend of 2022, when we had temperatures in excess of 115 degrees, we are quite enjoying the unremarkable, yet beautiful, fall-ish weather. The pace of harvest, while not exactly relaxed, is nice and steady, perfect for what we expect to be a marathon season. As we check vineyards, we are seeing beautiful flavor development and steady, undramatic rises in brix. The timing and conditions remind us very much of the lovely 2019 vintage. The first Rutherford appellation Sauvignon Blanc arrived at Honig on September 1 and we are expecting more Rutherford Sauvignon Blanc this week. Yields continue to be surprising; some vineyards are up, and others are below average. In another week we’ll likely have a much better sense of yields and maybe even know when we might see some Cabernet! The adventure continues!"

Oakville

Jennifer Rue, Oakville Ranch Vineyards — "After a relaxing Labor Day weekend, the vines are back at work as the weather returns to a warm pattern suited to gradual ripening this week and into next. These moderately warm days are ideal for sugar loading and phenolic development, promising wines with rich color. According to Mark Fasi, general manager at Paradigm, cluster samples from their Rose block of Merlot were at 17 Brix just before the holiday, putting their harvest two to three weeks away, slightly ahead of our Chardonnay in the eastern hills. Across the appellation, vineyard crews are poised for final crop adjustments and installing bird netting and shade cloth in exposed sites. At Oakville Ranch, we are testing our misters this week in preparation for surprise heat spikes these final weeks of summer."

Yountville

Louis Kapcsandy Jr., Kapcsandy Family Winery — "Cool nights in the 48-52 degree range, coupled with ample sunshine and steady warm afternoons, have us salivating. The majority of Sauvignon Blancs will be picked over the next 10 days. Chardonnays are still ripening; blocks planted with southwestern exposure and well-drained soils are nearly perfect. Some grapes destined for Rosé programs will begin crushing in 8-12 days. The majority of the reds are fully colored, other than some cooler Cabernet blocks planted in the foothills west of Highway 29. All in all, the weather continues to appear very favorable over the next week, with a slight uptick into the 90s over the coming weekend. No rain is currently forecast over the next 10 days, nor is any monsoonal drifting from the south, which is comforting. Everyone is ready to officially kick off harvest and fill the cellars with the sweet aromas of fermentation."

Atlas Peak

Igor Sill, Sill Family Vineyards — "What a difference a week makes! There's been big change since last week high atop Atlas Peak's vineyards. Due to our high-elevation mountain terroir, Atlas Peak’s vineyards tend to reach harvest much later than Napa’s valley floor vineyards. Our mountain fruit tends to hang on the vines longer and have now entered their pivotal milestone, the onset of ripening, when our grapes turn from green to red and naturally begin to soften, ever so sweetly, known as veraison. During this period the acidity levels diminish and the Brix levels (natural sugar) increase. And of course, aroma and tannin flavors develop during veraison. So we are on course for experiencing a dream season, and a superb 2023 Atlas Peak vintage with late harvest probably occurring at November's end."

Stags Leap District

Elizabeth Vianna, Chimney Rock Winery — "Another quiet week on the harvest front for our Stags Leap District winemakers and winegrowers. Michael Baldacci, director of winemaking and vineyards at Baldacci Family Vineyards, reports, 'Nothing too life-changing over here.' The cooling week further delayed 100% veraison for most of us. Michael also commented, 'Weather is gorgeous though, and I know in the end the grapes are loving it.' We echo his weather-loving sentiments here at Chimney Rock, where harvest preparation and cleaning continue and we will start to sample our reds this week to see where we stand."

Oak Knoll District

Jon Ruel, Trefethen Family Vineyards — "We kicked off the 2023 harvest at Trefethen with Pinot Noir for our Rosé program. We are now moving into our earliest blocks of Chardonnay. The flavors in these early varieties are really coming along. The timing is a couple weeks later than recent years but still earlier than during cooler years like 2010 and 2011."

Carneros

Christopher Hyde, Hyde Vineyards — "Last Friday harvest kicked off at Hyde Vineyards with Chardonnay harvested for sparkling wine. The weather entered a cooling trend over the weekend, giving us a small break before the sparkling wine harvest resumes at the end of this week with our first Pinot Noir grapes of the year. We expect still wine grapes to follow as things ramp up the second week of September. Though in most recent years harvest has started in mid-August, in the 2011, 2012 and 2018 vintages harvest started around Sept. 1, making this year's 'late' start not so unusual given a historical perspective."

